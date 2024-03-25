AI Market In Recruitment size is set to grow by USD 290.07 mn from 2024-2028, increasing need for automated processes in recruitment industry boost the market- Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global ai market in recruitment size is estimated to grow by USD 290.07 mn from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% during the forecast period. AI technology significantly enhances recruitment processes in the enterprise segment by automating time-consuming tasks, such as resume screening and interview scheduling. This is crucial as the volume of applications continues to increase, while recruiting teams remain the same size or shrink. Effective AI solutions integrate seamlessly with existing recruiting software, enabling IT giants to streamline their employment process using cutting-edge AI solutions and cloud-based services. However, it's essential to consider the development potential and potential detrimental effects of these technological advancements on the talent acquisition platform in the corporate sector.

AI Market In Recruitment Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 290.07 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 6.65 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution Europe at 35% Key countries US, China, Japan, UK, and Germany Key companies profiled Alphabet Inc., Ceridian HCM Holding Inc., International Business Machines Corp., Jobvite Inc., Oracle Corp., SAP SE, SmartRecruiters Inc., UKG Inc., Zoho Corp. Pvt. Ltd., Talent Recruit Software Pvt. Ltd., Leoforce LLC., Beamery Inc., Brilent Inc., CVViZ Softwares Pvt Ltd., Entelo Inc., Gloat Inc., hackajob Ltd., Harver B.V., HireTeamMate Inc., and Jobiak

This ai market in recruitment report extensively covers market segmentation by Component (Services, Solutions) Deployment (Cloud, On-premises) Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, South America)

The global AI market in the recruitment industry is experiencing significant growth, driven by the adoption of cloud computing. This segment is projected to dominate the market due to its cost-efficiency and ease of implementation. However, security concerns associated with public clouds may deter some financially strong organizations from adopting this technology. Nevertheless, the rise of SMEs in countries like the US, India, and China, who are price-sensitive, is expected to drive the adoption of cloud-based AI in recruitment. Despite security concerns, the benefits of cloud computing, such as scalability and flexibility, are compelling, making it an attractive option for businesses of all sizes.

The AI market in recruitment is experiencing significant growth in North America, driven by enterprise automation and digitalization. Key industries, including IT services, healthcare, banking, and retail, are leading the demand. Cornerstone, a prominent US vendor, provides a recruiting suite that streamlines the talent selection process. Advanced technologies are increasingly accepted, fueling market expansion.

The AI market in recruitment is thriving due to the shift towards web-based applications and digitization. Organizations prioritize remote work and digital transformation, driving demand for AI solutions. Web-based recruitment offers advantages like accessibility, scalability, and system integration. AI technology streamlines processes, enhances collaboration, and improves candidate experiences. IT giants invest in cutting-edge AI solutions for the enterprise segment, optimizing employment processes in the corporate sector through cloud-based services and automation.

The AI market in recruitment is thriving due to the need for efficient and effective hiring processes. AI technology offers tools for job posting, candidate sourcing, and applicant tracking, automating manual tasks and centralizing data. IT giants in the Enterprise segment use AI for cutting-edge solutions, saving time and resources, and focusing on strategic talent acquisition in the corporate sector. Cloud-based services enable access to advanced AI software, enhancing the employment process. However, there are potential detrimental effects to consider.

The AI market in recruitment is experiencing significant growth, with the latest generation of software and tools, such as InCruiter's InCBot, revolutionizing the HR industry. Machine learning algorithms are now being used to automate data processing and CV ranking/scores in the recruitment process. Automatic Data Processing (ADP) and Ultimate Software are among the leading providers of AI recruitment technology. SmartRecruiters and other AI recruitment solutions are streamlining the time-consuming task of reviewing resumes and online applications, allowing eligible candidates to be identified more efficiently. However, it's important to note that the use of bots and AI in recruitment also raises concerns regarding security systems and video surveillance. Interview analytics are another area where AI is making a significant impact in the SME sector and various verticals, providing valuable insights to optimize the recruitment process. Overall, AI is transforming the way organizations approach recruitment, making it more efficient, data-driven, and effective.

In today's dynamic recruitment landscape, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is revolutionizing the hiring process. Companies are leveraging AI applications to streamline tasks such as resume screening, candidate selection, and interview scheduling. The use of AI in recruitment offers numerous benefits, including increased efficiency, reduced bias, and improved candidate experience. AI-powered tools can analyze vast amounts of data to identify top candidates based on skills, experience, and cultural fit. Furthermore, AI chatbots can engage with applicants, providing instant responses and personalized communication. The future of recruitment is here, and AI is leading the charge towards a more efficient, fair, and engaging hiring process.

