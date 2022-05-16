AI Maturity Survey Analysis Report 2022: Strategy and Roadmap Articulation, Data Readiness, Regulatory, Compliance, and Policy Alignment, & Technology Implementation

DUBLIN, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global AI Maturity Survey Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The study offers technology vendors and service providers a perspective on AI readiness with regard to select parameters to assess potential opportunities to create customer value and help end users understand the level of maturity in the overall landscape.

AI holds the potential to deliver significant benefits for economies and societies - from enabling new business models and driving operational efficiencies to the provision of accurate predictive outcomes.



As AI promises to create immense value, organizations have started adopting it. However, the deployment of AI is a journey as organizations start from the exploration of relevant technologies and use-cases to the ubiquitous embedding of the technology across business functions. Therefore, it is important to analyze organizations' readiness or maturity for technology deployment.



The publisher has developed a 4-stage AI maturity framework that considers multiple dimensions such as AI strategy and roadmap articulation; data readiness; regulatory, compliance, and policy alignment; and stage of technology and deployment. To assess AI maturity, the publisher conducted a global survey with more than 700 organizations, whose maturity levels were analyzed. The study highlights the key findings in terms of AI maturity.



Key Topics Covered:



AI Maturity Framework

Key Findings

AI Maturity by Region

AI Maturity by Industry

Global AI Maturity Analysis

AI Maturity - Dimensions

Strategy and Roadmap Articulation

Data Readiness

Regulatory, Compliance, and Policy Alignment

Technology Implementation

Way Forward

Enterprises Seek Data Migration and Integration Support and Create New Opportunities for Third-party Service Providers

IT Service Providers are in a Good Position to Monetize Growth Opportunities, Given their Integration Capabilities, Focus on Emerging Technologies, and Industry Knowledge In Addition to Product/Service Quality, Technology Vendors and Service Providers will Need to Focus on Data Security

