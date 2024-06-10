"AI: MEDIA 2024": Explore how Al transforms media by upholding truth in the digital age

Monday June 17th, 6pm

The National Press Club

WASHINGTON, June 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DeFiance TV , the 24-hour global AI-powered broadcast and FAST network dedicated to news and entertainment for the new economy, announces "AI: MEDIA 2024", Monday June 17th -6pm, at The National Press Club. The event will be hosted by Shira Lazar, founder and CEO of digital media brand What's Trending. The evening will explore how Al transforms media by ensuring the accuracy and integrity of visual content, upholding truth in the digital age.

Vera Wu, Chief Operating Officer, Numbers Protocol & Capture. She has over ten years in finance, and she previously managed significant investments and $75 million fundraising for the biggest OTA startup in Taiwan.





Garrett Kinsman, Co-founder, Head of Sales & Network Growth, Nodle (& Click app). He previously co-founded Ola Play, leading to a $2.1 billion investment from Softbank and Tencent.





Mariana Danilovic, Managing Director, Infiom, a global accelerator focused on building ventures with Generative AI, DeFi, NFTs, Metaverse, AR/VR, Web3, and other disruptive growth strategies in entertainment.





Rachel Green Horn, Head of Marketing and Communications at Filecoin Foundation and Filecoin Foundation for the Decentralized Web, recognized by the Women's Crypto Organizing and Investment Network as a leader in cryptocurrency.

Defiance founder Marc Scarpa stated: "Step into the realm where visuals speak volumes, as we explore the indispensable role of artificial intelligence (AI) in ensuring the accuracy and integrity of photography and video content in media. In this event and filmed TV special, we unravel the transformative power of AI algorithms and the blockchain in scrutinizing images and videos, detecting alterations, and verifying authenticity with unparalleled precision."

About DeFiance Media

DeFiance.tv is the first-of-its-kind AI-powered news media company with a 24-hour global broadcast network dedicated to delivering video news and entertainment for the new economy. DeFiance Media streams live on FAST (Free Ad-Supported Streaming Television).

About Numbers Protocol

Numbers Protocol is revolutionizing digital provenance with blockchain technology. We ensure the authenticity and traceability of online media, fostering a more transparent and trustworthy digital world for creators, businesses, and consumers. Numbers brings a truly global perspective to media and asset management, allowing us to cater to diverse market needs effectively.

RSVP - https://lu.ma/llyfx6ue

SOURCE DeFiance Media