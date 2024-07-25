AI Medical Coding: MediCodio's Compliance Strength - ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and HIPAA Certificate

PLEASANTON, Calif., July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MediCodio, a reliable AI medical coding solutions provider is proud to announce its acquisition of two prestigious compliance certificates: ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and HIPAA Compliance. These certifications reinforce MediCodio's commitment to delivering high-quality products and secure services. Achieving HIPAA compliance signifies MediCodio's dedication to protecting the privacy of individuals' protected health information (PHI) in accordance with the established protocols.

Raj Vaidyamath, co-founder & CPO of MediCodio, stated, "Obtaining the ISO 27001 and HIPAA compliance certificates was crucial for us. These certifications demonstrate to our clients that we are fully committed to safeguarding their data and maintaining their trust as business partners."

MediCodio understands that investing in AI medical coding software can be a significant business decision. Therefore, the company continuously invests in upgrading and enhancing its products and services to ensure they are robust, safe, and secure.

In today's healthcare RCM industry, finding a skilled medical coder with specialization in all specialties is highly challenging. On top of that, not everyone has the budget for another staff member or to deal with the manual coding errors. That's where MediCodio comes in.

Established in 2021, MediCodio specializes in offering CODIO, an AI medical coding tool designed primarily for healthcare and RCM companies. Utilizing Large Learning Modules (LLM) and robotic process automation (RPA/API) technologies, CODIO analyzes patient charts from the EHR/EMR, reviews all treatments and medical services provided to patients, and suggests relevant codes for medical coders' review.

CODIO not only boosts revenue but also increases medical coding accuracy by up to 85% and improves productivity by up to 45%. Its wide range of features includes CPT/ICD/HCPC code search, NCCI edit checks, automated charge entry, and more. With CODIO, medical coders can code with confidence and precision for all specialties.

Obtaining compliance certifications enhances MediCodio's ability to provide a reliable AI Medical coding tool to clients, assuring them of the privacy and security of their data.

About MediCodio

MediCodio offers an AI medical coding tool that helps medical coders process medical codes quickly and accurately. MediCodio's client base includes multi-specialty healthcare facilities, ambulatory surgery centers, RCM companies, and more.

