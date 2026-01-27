ISSUED ON BEHALF OF VENTRIPOINT DIAGNOSTICS LTD.

VANCOUVER, BC, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary – The global medical imaging market hit a massive $45.5 billion in 2026[1], marking a total structural shift toward AI-native precision as advanced cancer therapies demand more intense heart monitoring than ever before[2]. Hospitals are ditching expensive, bulky hardware for agile, cloud-based platforms that deliver MRI-quality results without the MRI-sized price tag. This pivot has catapulted the cardiac AI diagnostic sector to $2.22 billion this year[3], driven by a desperate need for continuous imaging to catch heart dysfunction caused by cancer treatments[4]. This high-stakes convergence positions VentriPoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF), Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY), RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT), Nanox Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX), and OneMedNet (NASDAQ: ONMD) as the essential engineering nodes where software-defined 3D modeling finally solves radiologist shortages.

Leading programs at institutions like the Mayo Clinic are proving that subscription-based imaging is the ultimate "cheat code" for patient care, turning diagnostic accuracy into measurable ROI through Device-as-a-Service frameworks[5]. By using cloud-enabled solutions to manage complex heart risks, these companies are building high-margin, recurring revenue streams that align perfectly with the new world of value-based care. This isn't just a tech upgrade; it's a total reimagining of how the world tracks heart health for life.

Ventripoint Diagnostics (TSXV: VPT) (OTCPK: VPTDF) is building a subscription business around technology that converts standard 2D ultrasound images into detailed 3D heart models with MRI-level accuracy. The system delivers precise cardiac assessments at a fraction of the cost and complexity of traditional MRI imaging.

Strong investor demand recently doubled the company's private placement from $500,000 to $1 million. The capital will fund commercialization activities, manufacturing scale-up, regulatory submissions across additional markets, and operational requirements as the company transitions from development to revenue generation.

The latest strategic move focuses on proving economic value rather than just clinical capability. Ventripoint engaged Summit Sciences, a specialized healthcare consulting firm, to develop ROI models that show hospitals exactly what they will save. These models integrate real-world data to demonstrate measurable returns through process improvements, enhanced diagnostic accuracy, and optimized resource allocation.

"We are excited to partner with Dana and Summit Sciences to elevate our financial modeling capabilities," said Hugh MacNaught, President and CEO of Ventripoint Diagnostics. "Dana's extensive expertise in healthcare transformation, combined with Summit Sciences' proven track record in data-driven consulting, will enable us to deliver even more compelling value propositions to our customers. This initiative underscores our commitment to not only advancing cardiac care through technology but also ensuring that our solutions make strong economic sense for healthcare providers worldwide."

Dana Friesen leads Summit Sciences as CEO, bringing more than 15 years of experience in financial analysis and ROI optimization within the medical device sector. The firm has delivered billions in cumulative savings for clinical partners. Friesen's work with indigenous health networks aligns with Ventripoint's expansion into underserved markets.

The company announced a partnership with Nisga'a Valley Health Authority establishing a model for delivering advanced cardiac imaging to remote and Indigenous communities. The collaboration uses a hub-and-spoke design where local providers acquire ultrasound scans and transmit them digitally to specialists at a central hub for rapid interpretation.

Ventripoint appointed David Swetlow as Chief Financial Officer. Swetlow brings more than 15 years of senior management experience from high-growth medical technology companies including Sernova, Ondine, Protox, HealthPricer, and QLT. Management views the appointment as a key step in executing a commercial strategy designed to accelerate market adoption and drive revenue growth.

The company also issued a corporate update detailing its Device-as-a-Service subscription model. Management believes this approach shortens sales cycles and builds recurring revenue streams while making the technology accessible to more healthcare facilities without requiring large upfront capital investments.

In other industry developments and happenings in the market include:

Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) announced plans to release its Beam Steering API in first half 2026, marking the first time third-party developers will access digital 3D beam steering capabilities for AI-enabled ultrasound applications. The API leverages the company's proprietary semiconductor chip technology featuring approximately 9,000 elements that enable software-defined beam steering with off-axis tilt up to 20 degrees without mechanical motion.

"As the first to offer digital beam steering access to developers, Butterfly Network is changing the game for imaging AI, empowering more advanced tools that simplify image acquisition," said Steve Cashman, Chief Business Officer of Butterfly Network. "As our platform evolves, Butterfly partners gain access to more of our core imaging capabilities, allowing them to build richer, more sophisticated applications."

The planned SDK access will support advanced imaging workflows across multiple presets including abdominal, cardiac, obstetric, musculoskeletal, vascular, and lung imaging. Butterfly Network continues expanding its Butterfly Garden and Ultrasound-on-Chip co-development programs, with availability and technical details dependent on ongoing development, regulatory considerations, and partner agreements to democratize ultrasound technology across clinical settings.

RadNet (NASDAQ: RDNT) has acquired Radiology Regional, a division of LucidHealth serving Southwest Florida, expanding RadNet's footprint to 13 locations across Naples, Cape Coral, Fort Myers, Port Charlotte and Sarasota. The acquisition adds approximately 400 employees and 44 contracted radiologists to RadNet's operations, with the transaction projected to contribute approximately $100 million in revenue during 2026.

"RadNet is proud to enter a dynamic region of Florida and build on Radiology Regional's well-trusted history," said Steve Forthuber, President and CEO of Eastern Operations for RadNet. "Through our clinical excellence, operations expertise and AI-powered digital health solutions, RadNet intends to bring accessible and affordable leading-edge patient care, population health screening programs and a focus on early detection of disease to the communities of Southwest Florida."

The 13 acquired centers provide comprehensive multi-modality imaging including MRI, CT, PET/CT, mammography, ultrasound and X-ray services built over Radiology Regional's half-century history. RadNet plans to deploy its DeepHealth AI-powered innovations across the acquired facilities to increase clinical accuracy, streamline imaging processes and improve patient experience in the rapidly growing Southwest Florida market.

Nanox Imaging (NASDAQ: NNOX) has expanded operations across Serbia, Montenegro, and Bosnia and Herzegovina through a strategic collaboration with Adriamed d.o.o. Beograd, a Belgrade-based medical device distributor. The engagement brings the Nanox.ARC multi-source digital tomosynthesis system to healthcare providers throughout the Western Balkans region.

"We are building momentum in Europe through this strategic collaboration with Adriamed, whose expertise and regional reach will support our commercial expansion in the Western Balkans," said Erez Meltzer, CEO and Acting Chairman of Nanox Imaging. "Our strategy centers on expanding access to cost-effective imaging solutions through established regional partners."

Under the agreement, Adriamed becomes Nanox Imaging's exclusive partner for the Nanox.ARC system and related services across the three-country region. The collaboration follows recent distribution agreements in Greece, Romania, Czech Republic and France as Nanox Imaging continues building its European commercial footprint.

OneMedNet (NASDAQ: ONMD) has supported FDA 510(k) clearance of mlHealth 360's Scaida BrainCT-ICH, an AI-powered software solution for rapid detection of intracranial hemorrhage from head CT scans. OneMedNet's regulatory-grade Real-World Data spanning longitudinal electronic medical records, diagnostic imaging, and clinical reports played a critical role in supporting model development, validation, and regulatory submission for the software that analyzes head CT images in approximately 5.97 seconds.

"We are proud to collaborate with our premier partner mlHealth 360 and to support their efforts in advancing patient care through clinically impactful AI," said Aaron Green, CEO and President of OneMedNet. "Seeing OneMedNet's regulatory-grade Real-World Data—enriched with medical imaging and EMR context—contribute directly to an FDA-cleared solution reinforces the value of high-quality data in accelerating meaningful innovation."

This milestone validates OneMedNet's position as a leading Real-World Data provider as life science and AI companies increasingly rely on OneMedNet to support FDA submissions. The depth, diversity, and quality of OneMedNet's curated imaging and clinical datasets enabled mlHealth 360 to access fit-for-purpose data while maintaining data integrity and regulatory compliance.

