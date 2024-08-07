AI Meets Ad Precision: ShareThis, a Predactiv Company, Launches New Contextual Targeting Solutions

ShareThis Expands Advertising Solutions with AI-Powered Contextual Targeting

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ShareThis, a Predactiv Company, today announced the general availability of its new Contextual targeting solution. This initiative signifies a key milestone in broadening ShareThis' solutions for advertisers, offering both standard and advanced contextual options to meet diverse marketing needs.

ShareThis Contextual leverages AI technologies to analyze the content of web pages where ads will appear. Combining large language model processing with deep insights into consumer behaviors, meaningful insights from keywords, topics, and overall context are extracted. This process enables smarter URL classification and more efficient contextual targeting, ensuring ads are placed in the most relevant environments without reliance on cookies.

With the launch of ShareThis Contextual, advertisers can significantly enhance the precision and relevance of their ad placements in a cookieless manner. This innovative solution complements ShareThis' existing behavioral targeting capabilities by providing a powerful new way to reach audiences globally. For those seeking a more refined approach to reach their audience contextually, ShareThis is also making available a PRO feature which leverages our robust, proprietary behavioral data to enhance contextual targeting further, ensuring ads connect with the most receptive audiences.

"We are proud to introduce this complementary contextual targeting solution, which enhances user experience and offers advertisers more options without collecting detailed user profiles," said Dana C. Hayes Jr., CEO of Predactiv. "By utilizing advanced large language models to analyze and classify URLs based on content and visitor interactions, ShareThis Contextual circumvents the limitations of cookie-based tracking. As a result, advertisers can achieve higher engagement rates and improved ROI through more accurate and ethical targeting methods, paving the way for a more effective and privacy-compliant approach to digital marketing."

While behavioral targeting excels in understanding users' interests and preferences based on their interactions across various websites, ShareThis Contextual expands reach by ensuring ads are placed on pages that match the content users are currently viewing. When combined, they offer a powerful way to engage users and drive performance by delivering ads that resonate both with their interests and the content they are engaging with at the moment.

ShareThis Contextual PRO, a key feature of our contextual offering, acts as the perfect bridge between behavioral and contextual targeting. This behaviorally-informed approach relies on deterministic signals from our first-party data. With PRO, clients don't need to share their data or rely on modeled data to reach behaviorally-defined contextual audiences. ShareThis Contextual PRO uncovers new, high-engagement contextual categories, ensuring ads are placed in the most relevant environments, maximizing engagement, effectiveness, and reach in a privacy-compliant manner.

"ShareThis Contextual is an exciting next step in our mission to provide intelligent, privacy-centric advertising solutions," Hayes continued. "Our advanced technology enables brands to connect with their audience in a more meaningful and impactful way, ensuring ads are not only seen but truly resonate with the viewer."

With or without deprecation of third-party cookies, ShareThis is leading the industry in shifting to more privacy-centric approaches to digital advertising. Leveraging AI technologies and proprietary behavioral insights, ShareThis provides advertisers differentiated solutions to engage with their audiences in the most relevant and ethical ways.

ShareThis Contextual and ShareThis Contextual Pro are setting a new standard in the world of advertising.

About Predactiv

Predactiv is a data technology company. Predactiv's innovative solution combines our proprietary data, with any data source, and provides the AI, processing and engineering prowess to yield advanced learnings that can be activated through our hundreds of integrations across the digital ecosystem. Predactiv's privacy-centric dataset is global, real-time, and predictive of both online and offline consumer behaviors.

Predactiv, and ShareThis, a Predactiv Company, are based in Palo Alto, CA. To learn more, visit http://www.predactiv.com

Media Contact:

Audrey Levitan

Senior Vice President, Marketing and Business Development

[email protected]

SOURCE Predactiv