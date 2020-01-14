AI Metrics and Imaging Biometrics Strike Agreement

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Metrics, LLC is partnering with UK-based IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI) to distribute AI Metrics' virtual liver biopsy software, a first-of-its-kind platform. The global distribution agreement with IQ-AI subsidiary Imaging Biometrics will enable chronic liver disease (CLD) assessment using commonly acquired CT images.

Over 20 million deaths worldwide are attributed to CLD, primarily from non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. AI Metrics developed LSN technology to non-invasively assess the nodules, or bumps, on the liver's surface. This information, when used by trained clinicians, may aid in the diagnosis and staging of CLD.

For patients, this is great news. Currently, clinicians assess patient liver condition via surgical biopsy, which is prone to sampling error, pain, bleeding, and other complications. Alternatively, specialized MRI or ultrasound equipment can be used in certain cases, but patient fasting is required. In contrast, LSN analysis uses common CT scanning technology and proprietary software for accurate, low risk assessment of CLD. Furthermore, prior CT scans can be used to retroactively assess disease progression.

AI Metrics enlisted the services of Imaging Biometrics to help complete the translation of the LSN technology to routine clinical and research use. Along with software development services, IB offered its regulatory expertise and is assisting AI Metrics in seeking CE Mark and FDA 510(k) clearance for marketing in Europe and the U.S., respectively.

"We are excited about partnering with Imaging Biometrics as we introduce LSN technology to the worldwide market," said AI Metrics CEO Andrew Smith, MD PhD. "Their development efforts have been integral to bringing LSN from promising research to commercial introduction, and the continuity of our relationship moving forward will ensure that LSN can quickly gain widespread utilization."

AI Metrics is an early stage company developing AI-driven innovations in radiology image analysis, founded by radiology researcher Andrew Smith, MD PhD. The company's products enhance workflow speed and reduce costs, while improving data quality for clinical and research efforts, and ultimately, for improved physician collaboration and patient care.

Imaging Biometrics, a subsidiary of IQ-AI Limited (LON:IQAI), develops and provides visualization and analytical solutions in collaboration with top researchers and clinicians in radiology. The company's platform-independent software plug-ins extend the base functionality of workstations, imaging systems, PACS, and seamlessly integrate into routine workflows.

