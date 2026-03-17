New platform turns real-world human expertise about AI in business into machine-readable best practices for knowledge workers, enterprises, and AI agents.

SEATTLE, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

The Problem: AI Tools Exist — But Practical, Organizational Truth, at Scale About AI Doesn't

In interviews with business leaders across industries, AI Monster (www.aimonster.ai) founders repeatedly heard the same frustrations from their peers:

"AI courses are sort of useless. They're just AI 101."

"The pressure is incredible to figure out AI — yet company training is terrible."

"I took an Ivy League AI course. It was good, but expensive. I'll only do it once."

"We can't afford consulting for AI transformation."

"AI is an intern, at best."

While AI tools have become widely available, the operational knowledge required to use them effectively remains fragmented, static, and difficult to trust.

Introducing the MonsterSphere™

The MonsterSphere™ (https://aimonster.ai/#how-it-works) is AI Monster's core platform and serves as a global AI Business Center of Excellence for knowledge workers and AI Agents. (https://aimonster.ai/#faqs)

It combines human expertise and AI pattern recognition by job function to continuously evolve knowledge graphs of how AI is used in business.

AI or humans contribute Monster Drops, e.g., best practices about how to use AI

Humans assign licensing controls and validation, corrections, and context using open-source-inspired workflows before publishing

AI provides scale to summarize profession-wide patterns, stats, and insights

The platform compounds both human wisdom and AI, building domain-specific knowledge graphs by job function

The result is something neither humans nor AI systems can create alone: specialized, refreshed, ethically sourced, high-accuracy intelligence on how to use AI across job functions like Marketing, Sales, Operations, and Finance.

"At the heart of the AI MonsterSphere is open, forkable workflows inspired by the open-source model. Contributors can publish real AI use cases or step-by-step AI guides, for example, that others can review, annotate, fork, and improve over time," said Heather Zindel, CEO. "Instead of static posts or documents, these workflows become living knowledge objects that evolve through community insight and expert validation. This approach enables transparent sharing of what actually works in practice while preserving attribution and contributor licensing, creating a continuously improving library of open AI business best practices that benefit the entire professional community."

This makes MonsterSphere a live, structured knowledge layer that converts human AI expertise into continuously updated, machine-readable assets designed to power both professionals and AI agents.

MonsterFeed: Knowledge-as-a-Service API

Alongside the MonsterSphere platform, AI Monster will launch AIMonsterFeed, a Knowledge-as-a-Service API.

MonsterFeed acts as the genetic code of business knowledge by job function, delivering continuously updated intelligence drawn from global experts and role-specific knowledge graphs.

Through MonsterFeed, enterprises and AI systems can access real-time best practices on AI in business, enabling teams and AI agents to operate with the most up-to-date guidance available.

The MonsterSphere and the MonsterFeed will be available later in 2026.

The Monster Maker Partner Program (Accepting Applications Now)

AI Monster is also launching the AI Monster Maker Expert Partner Program, an invite-only initiative for AI practitioners and experts helping organizations scale AI responsibly.

"LinkedIn shows what AI experts say about AI," Zindel said. "The MonsterSphere shows our users what they've actually built."

Monster Makers can:

Share real AI implementation best practices

Contribute and earn rewards called Monster Bites (Monster currency)

Advise enterprise buyers

Monetize their expertise

AI Monster calls this platform-ready model micro-consulting, highly targeted expert sessions, or narrowly scoped projects that solve specific business problems quickly.

The program enables practitioners to build a reputation, help peers adopt AI responsibly, and earn income from their expertise.

Availability

The MonsterSphere platform and MonsterFeed API will be available later in 2026. Knowledge Workers who want early access with early adopter pricing can Join AI Monster Beta | Early Access to MonsterSphere

Applications for the Monster Maker Expert Partner Program are open by invitation only. We encourage AI practitioners and experts to apply to [email protected].

More information can be found at www.aimonster.ai.

About AI Monster

AI Monster is an ethically sourced data company with an AI Center of Excellence (CoE) platform―The MonsterSphere TM ―that turns human expertise and judgement about AI into trusted, machine-readable insights by job function, at scale.

AI Monster aims to power 175M+ knowledge workers and the next generation of 1B+ enterprise AI agents.

www.aimonster.ai

SOURCE AI MONSTER, INC.