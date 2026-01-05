AI MOVES FROM DATA TO COURT: LUMISTAR INTRODUCES NEW AI TRAINING PARTNER FOR SPORTS

LUMISTAR'S AI-Powered tennis and basketball machines will be exclusively previewed at CES 2026

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sports training has always depended on one scarce resource: people. Coaches, sparring partners, and competitive environments are difficult to access on-demand—making high-quality training expensive, time-bound, and difficult to scale. LUMISTAR is changing all of that.

At CES 2026, LUMISTAR will unveil the reimagined AI Tennis and Basketball Robots. Say goodbye to needing a partner every time you want to practice; these ultimate AI human-like, on-court partners are a sleek new release that goes beyond what even a coach or practice partner can achieve.

Tero - The Tennis Training Robot of Lumistar

Designed to predict movement, understand performance quality, and respond instantly, LUMISTAR turns AI from a passive analytics layer into an active training partner—one that introduces variability, pressure, and decision-making into every session.

An Intelligent, Ever-Evolving Training Platform

Traditional training machines operate on fixed routines. LUMISTAR takes a fundamentally different approach.

LUMISTAR's AI training platform is built specifically for real-world court environments. Using proprietary AI algorithms, computer vision, and advanced sensor hardware, the system tracks full-body movement and ball trajectories, analyzes performance instantly, and dynamically adjusts training parameters.

Core capabilities include:

Real-time player and ball tracking across full-size courts

Adaptive training logic that evolves with athlete performance

Vision-based feedback and automatic calibration

App-connected performance insights for long-term progress

Voice, gesture, and mobile controls for intuitive interaction

Guided by a philosophy of intelligence, self-evolution, and exploration, LUMISTAR designs systems that grow alongside the athlete—supporting continuous improvement rather than one-time performance gains.

For Tennis players: Inspired by the fluid mechanics of gimbal systems and contemporary sports design language, TERO features a compact, sculptural form that balances functional precision with visual elegance, and be easily brought to games on the court as the ultimate partner, ready for your next match.

With the world's first angle auto-calibration for perfect shot alignment, a 4k cutting edge dual camera, accurate real-time ball-speed recognition, trajectory prediction, dual motors, and landing-point calculation the TERO can keep up with any pro with true precision, thanks to the most responsive and adaptive software out there.

Simultaneously, the TERO evaluates return quality of the shot and instantly generates next-ball parameters for ideal speed, spin, placement, tempo. Its signature Lumi Ring LED light provides real-time visual feedback, making the system's intelligence visible on the court. No need for a tennis partner every time you practice; you've found your AI partner and training coach.

The TERO will officially enter pre-sale in March 2026, with full sales beginning in May 2026.

For Basketball players: LUMISTAR's basketball training system CARRY applies the same intelligent principles to shooting and movement training. Using an integrated AI camera, the system analyzes shooting form and trajectory in real time while tracking performance trends over time. Designed for effortless deployment, the basketball system is fully portable and can be easily set up on any court—whether indoors, outdoors, or at training facilities.

Through a connected app, athletes can visualize heat maps, accuracy data, and progress curves, enabling focused, targeted improvement. Multi-player tracking and intuitive gesture recognition support both individual and team-based training scenarios.

The basketball machine will launch its Kickstarter campaign in April 2026.

In-person demos will be available at CES on January 6th and 7th in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About LUMISTAR

LUMISTAR is a sports-focused AI company building intelligent training systems that integrate artificial intelligence with real-world athletic movement. Guided by the belief that technology can illuminate athletic potential, LUMISTAR designs products that support intelligent growth, continuous self-improvement, and exploration of human performance—making high-quality training a sustainable part of everyday life.

