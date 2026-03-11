AI-native Wellness Brand Strippies Launches at Expo West, Introducing Oral Strips as the Next Lifestyle Habit Format

Pioneering company disrupts supplement category with innovation-driven, AI-powered product development

ANAHEIM, Calif., March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Strippies, a first-of-its-kind AI-native wellness brand, officially launches with two innovative oral strip formulations: Sleep and Energy. The company is debuting both products at Expo West 2026, the natural products industry's largest annual event.

The brand was born from a personal need. CEO Brooke Bytheway, living with an autoimmune condition, grew frustrated with wellness products that required planning ahead or staying home. "Real life doesn't work that way," she said. "I wanted something simple - a way to have what you need, exactly when you need it." That frustration birthed Strippies: dissolving oral strips designed to meet consumers in real moments, whether it's a 3pm energy crash, a sleepless night, or a long day of travel.

Oral strips represent a meaningful upgrade over traditional capsules and powders. By using sublingual delivery, these strips transfer nutrients directly through the mouth, offering faster absorption, superior bioavailability, and precise dosing - all in a discreet, portable format that fits seamlessly into daily routines.

What sets Strippies apart is its AI-driven approach to product development. Every formulation is built using machine learning models that analyze thousands of clinical studies, ingredient interactions, and efficacy data to identify optimal ingredient combinations and ratios. The company also monitors social and market trends to ensure its products remain relevant to modern consumers.

"We're using AI intentionally to bring the best product to market at the best value," said COO Max Ninthara. "From ingredient sourcing to manufacturing to marketing and distribution, AI gives us superpowers — and we pass those savings back to consumers."

The result is two rigorously formulated products backed by full ingredient transparency:

- Supports natural sleep onset, sleep quality, and restoration without dependency. Strippies Energy - Delivers sustained mental clarity and physical vitality throughout the day without stimulant crash.

Strippies believes that in a market where clean, traceable ingredients are now the baseline, the next frontier is efficacy. The brand is setting a new standard by combining scientific rigor with intelligent, technology-driven formulation.

Visitors to Expo West experienced both products firsthand, including live demonstrations of the brand's AI-powered development philosophy.

For more information, visit www.gostrippies.com or contact Brooke Bytheway at [email protected] / 801-554-5695.

SOURCE Strippies LLC