AI Nutrition Data Startup Nutrino Leads Next Wave of Personalized Health With $10M in Funding

The funds will be used to expand Nutrino's services across the multibillion-dollar digital health sector and foster additional partnerships in the spheres of food analytics and nutrition insights for people living with diabetes. Nutrino's advanced platform and comprehensive food database enable companies in these fields to improve the success of their products and programs, better understand populations and eating patterns, and identify new areas of opportunity.

Funding will also go towards further developing Nutrino's database, which collates data from millions of food items globally, and is one of the largest in the world. The database is currently utilized by companies in industries from food & beverages to digital health, fitness and beyond.

"Digital Health is predicted to be worth several hundreds of billions in the coming decade," said Ziv Ben Barouch, Managing Partner of Pereg Ventures. "With skyrocketing consumer demand for increased information about what they eat and growing health awareness, nutrition data is the largest untapped sector of this industry, and Nutrino is perfectly positioned to address this opportunity."

Nutrino's robust nutrition insights platform for collecting, processing and analyzing food-related data serves as an invaluable tool for individuals and businesses alike. Nutrino uses AI and machine learning to better understand individual responses to particular foods via feedback from wearables and other data-points. These unique contextual insights allow Nutrino to define an individual's FoodPrint™: the digital signature of how food affects a person's body. Understanding one's FoodPrint™ gives individuals greater control in using nutrition as a means of combatting chronic disease, managing weight and improving overall wellbeing. With an estimated 415 million people living with diabetes worldwide, expected to reach 642 million by 2040, Nutrino can offer smart, data-based, individualized insights for personal nutrition. The depth, precision, and clarity that Nutrino delivers empowers better food decisions and shapes better outcomes for individuals and businesses.

"Our proprietary technology, FoodPrint™, uncovers the previously invisible connections between people and their food," said Nutrino CEO Yael Glassman. "Nutrino is where data meets nutrition, and as we've demonstrated in our work with multinational partners around nutrition and diabetes, the opportunity is vast. This funding round will enable us to significantly expand our commercial reach."

About Nutrino

Nutrino is a leading provider of nutrition-related data services, analytics, and technologies. At its core, Nutrino strives for improved universal health by enabling AI-led analysis of how nutritional intake will affect a person's health. Nutrino has also built one of the world's leading food databases and nutrition data insights platforms, collating data from millions of access points and food items globally. Nutrino works with global medical companies which serve hundreds of thousands of diabetics to understand these clients' individual FoodPrint™, determining in almost real-time a personalized assessment of their personal response to different foods.

Smarter about food and smarter about people, Nutrino's revolutionary approach uncovers connections of how individuals and groups metabolize and respond to foods. Through existing partnerships with some of the largest names in global health, Nutrino's capabilities target a multibillion-dollar market. The company is already paving the way for capitalization on this largest untapped sector in the field of digital health. Founded by Jonathan Lipnik and Yaron Hadad, PhD, Nutrino is building a global FoodPrint™; with offices in San Francisco and Tel Aviv. To find out more, click here.

About Nielsen Ventures

Nielsen Ventures is the venture investing arm of Nielsen. Nielsen is a global measurement and data analytics company that provides the most complete and trusted view available of consumers and markets worldwide. Their approach marries proprietary Nielsen data with other data sources to help clients around the world understand what's happening now, what's happening next, and how to best act on this knowledge.

For more than 90 years Nielsen has provided data and analytics based on scientific rigor and innovation, continually developing new ways to answer the most important questions facing the media, advertising, retail and fast-moving consumer goods industries. An S&P 500 company, Nielsen has operations in over 100 countries, covering more than 90% of the world's population.

About Pereg Ventures

Pereg Ventures is a venture capital firm headquartered in New York City. The firm offers unique expertise to entrepreneurs who are leading innovative B2B information services companies, particularly those that help consumer-driven companies measure their market performance and/or optimize their marketing investments. Pereg's investment focus is Series A and B financing rounds. Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) is a strategic investor in Pereg Ventures.

