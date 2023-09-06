Ai Palette Unveils FoodGPT, the AI Tool Set to Reshape Global F&B Product Development

SINGAPORE, Sept. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The future of the Food & Beverage (F&B) industry is embracing cutting-edge technology, and Ai Palette is leading the charge. In a groundbreaking announcement, Ai Palette introduces FoodGPT, a one-of-a-kind generative AI tool, tailored explicitly for the complex F&B landscape.

What is FoodGPT:

What do you need to launch a new product? You need the latest trends, target personas, product claims, emerging ingredients, fresh consumer lingo, understanding of current market landscape— how about getting all of that in one simple tool?

FoodGPT is an easy-to-use advanced generative AI conversational tool that understands what consumers really want. It's your one-stop-shop for creating awesome new products with speed and efficiency.

Who is it for:

FoodGPT is tailored for F&B companies, specifically catering to Consumer Insights & Innovation teams, Marketing, and R&D departments. It's engineered to digitize R&D processes, reduce research timelines, highlight growth opportunities, and accelerate product innovation. In essence, anyone aiming for swift and impactful product launches in the F&B sector can benefit from FoodGPT.

How FoodGPT fits your Business Use-case:

FoodGPT is marrying the power of Generative AI technology and combining it with real business use-cases for the F&B industry. You can:

Quickly access consumer trends and insights without spending time and money on traditional market research. FoodGPT leverages a vast pool of over 61 billion data points, ensuring you stay in sync with the dynamic consumer landscape.



Combine 1st party, 2nd party and 3rd party data and data sources in a single place to get faster research without investing a lot of time on digging into data sources.



Generate compelling product concepts, fine tuned to resonate with your target audience, with elaborate product claims and messaging crafted in consumer language.



Validate winning product hypothesis by marrying sales, consumer panel data, secondary research data.



Leverage powerful predictions for sales forecasting with each new product launch.



Make new markets penetration or establish novel categories successfully backed by consumer data.

While these exemplify the various ways FoodGPT can empower your business needs, the true horizon of its capabilities is boundless.

Join us on September 14th to uncover detailed functionalities for the first time. Register here to save your seat . Limited seats available.

Why FoodGPT is different from other Generative AI tools:

The landscape of generative AI might seem crowded, but FoodGPT stands alone with its:

Personalized Business Relevant Insights: Capitalizing on client-specific data with the latest consumer trends data points, FoodGPT offers hyper-personalized analysis and highly tailored insights in mere minutes. Beyond just generative AI, it's calibrated to resonate with your business's unique pulse. FoodGPT is transforming how products are conceptualized and introduced in the F&B sector, combining swift insights with profound consumer understanding.



Up-to-date data tailored for F&B sector: FoodGPT's expansive training data covers 61B consumer points across 24 countries in 18 languages. Distinctive from other generative AI tools, FoodGPT has evolved to cater to F&B's unique needs, offering real-time, precise analysis. Our platform's strength lies in understanding local preferences and trends, ensuring accurate responses to diverse questions.



Effortlessly merge your data, sidestepping integration issues: FoodGPT fits easily into different data systems, giving you insights that match your business perfectly. We protect all your information. Plus, by blending data from various sources, FoodGPT helps you make smart choices about launching new products.

Ai Palette's CEO Shares:

Somsubhra Ganchoudhuri, Co Founder and CEO, Ai Palette, beams with enthusiasm: "FoodGPT is poised to revolutionize the F&B sector. By drastically cutting down research hours, we provide instant, valuable insights, enabling businesses to make smarter decisions. Our models stand apart in their quality, which is rooted in the data they're honed with. We proudly utilize the most recent and extensive food dataset, sourced from 24 distinct markets. This comprehensive dataset elevates the training of our model, amplifying its accuracy and relevance. Through FoodGPT, we aim to empower brands to enhance the speed of product innovation, streamline & accelerate decision-making, elevate sales forecasting, and offer insights on an unprecedented scale. We're eager to partner with clients to craft products that truly resonate with consumers."

Commitment to Data Security:

In the world of tech enablement, data security and accessibility stand out as primary concerns. Thus, a robust data security and privacy policy becomes a pivotal market differentiator. Ai Palette has crafted a privacy-first design, our integration process is meticulously crafted to prioritize security, guaranteeing the safeguarding of sensitive data.

As industries increasingly recognize the pivotal role of tech, especially AI, in product innovation, Ai Palette remains at the forefront. FoodGPT offers near real-time actionable insights, ensuring the transition from data to validated concepts within mere clicks.

About Ai Palette :

Ai Palette enables CPG companies to create consumer-winning products using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. Its patented technology identifies emerging trends across 61B data points collated from 150+ data sources in real time, uncovering consumer drivers and motivations, and helping in creating product concepts that meet unmet consumer needs. Its Natural Language Processing algorithm can also understand 18 different languages including Asian languages, making it truly one of a kind. Headquartered in Singapore, it is currently working closely with some of the world's largest food companies, including Fortune 500 giants like Kelloggs', Nestle, Olam etc.

