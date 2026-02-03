AI PC's Level the Playing Field for SMBs

ASUS Data Finds SMBs are Using AI-powered PC's to Compete with Larger Enterprises

ASUS Future of SMB Report finds 88% of SMBs say they must think and operate and compete with large enterprises

SMBs are turning to AI-powered PCs to scale operations, boost productivity, and make strategic decisions

Designed for growing businesses, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra enables SMBs to operate with the efficiency and agility of larger organizations

FREMONT, Calif., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Data from ASUS's Future of SMB Report reveals that small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are increasingly adopting the mindset, and tools, of large enterprises to stay competitive. According to the report, 88% of SMB owners in the United States believe that "thinking bigger" is essential for future growth. This shift is being driven in part by competitive pressure: among those who strongly agree, 41% say they face the most competition from larger enterprises, not just peers or start-ups.

Rather than relying solely on headcount or traditional infrastructure, SMBs are using AI-powered PCs to boost productivity and streamline decision-making. From intelligent forecasting to content creation and workflow automation, AI is now a key enabler of enterprise-level capability delivered with small business agility.

"What we're seeing today is more than an upgrade in tools, it's a fundamental shift in how small and medium‑sized businesses define competitiveness," says Keith Lowe, ASUS Director of Product Management. "AI‑powered PCs are no longer a luxury reserved for large enterprises; they're becoming the new baseline for digital resilience and long‑term growth. At ASUS, our mission is to ensure every growing business has the technology foundation to compete with confidence."

The report also points to a broader trend: SMBs are reallocating resources to focus on long-term scalability, investing in strategic planning, marketing, and technology. However, to fully capitalize on AI, cloud software alone isn't enough. Devices must be capable of supporting modern workloads securely and efficiently.

To support this transformation, ASUS offers a range of solutions designed for growing teams. The ASUS ExpertBook Ultra delivers AI-ready performance, enterprise-grade reliability, and built-in Windows 11 Pro features that help SMBs stay productive and protected, whether in-office, remote, or on the move. By combining advanced hardware with intuitive AI capabilities, the ASUS ExpertBook Ultra gives growing businesses the stability and headroom they need to evolve without disruption.

As SMBs think bigger, ASUS remains a trusted partner, equipping them with the tools to work smarter, scale faster, and compete with confidence.

