AI Pioneer and Nobel Laureate Geoffrey Hinton Joins Human Longevity, Inc. Scientific Advisory Board

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Human Longevity, Inc. (HLI), a global leader in precision health and longevity medicine, today announced that artificial intelligence pioneer and Nobel Prize–winning scientist Geoffrey Hinton has joined the company as a Scientific Advisor. In this role, Dr. Hinton will help guide HLI's AI strategy as it builds a next-generation platform for disease-risk prediction and early detection.

Dr. Hinton, widely regarded as one of the "godfathers of AI," was awarded the 2024 Nobel Prize in Physics for his foundational contributions to machine learning and neural networks—technologies that underpin today's artificial intelligence revolution.

His appointment underscores Human Longevity's strategic focus on building a category-defining AI world model powered by one of the world's most comprehensive longitudinal datasets, integrating genomics, advanced imaging, and multi-omic biomarkers.

"We are deeply honored to welcome Dr. Hinton as an advisor to Human Longevity," said Dr. Wei-Wu He, Executive Chairman of HLI. "Artificial intelligence is at the core of everything we do. I firmly believe AI will transform healthcare, and Dr. Hinton's pioneering work laid the foundation for this revolution. His insight will be invaluable as we develop next-generation predictive models to detect disease earlier and help people live longer, healthier lives."

Human Longevity has spent more than a decade building one of the world's most comprehensive longitudinal datasets, spanning whole-genome sequencing, advanced imaging, clinical biomarkers, and deep phenotypic insights. By applying cutting-edge artificial intelligence to this unparalleled dataset, HLI is redefining healthcare—transitioning from reactive "sick care" to predictive, personalized disease prevention.

This vision reached a major milestone with the early 2026 launch of HLI's AI-powered Longevity App, MyHealth, extending these capabilities beyond the clinic and into everyday life.

"At Human Longevity, we are not just predicting disease earlier—we are decoding why some individuals remain healthy," He added. "With Dr. Hinton's guidance, we aim to accelerate the development of AI systems that uncover hidden biological patterns and fundamentally transform how we understand human health and aging."

"I am excited to join Human Longevity at a time when artificial intelligence and biology are converging in unprecedented ways," said Geoffrey Hinton. "I believe AI will fundamentally transform healthcare. Human Longevity—founded by visionary genomics pioneer Dr. J. Craig Venter—is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation through its integration of large-scale genomic, imaging, and biomarker data with advanced machine-learning approaches. This has the potential to redefine disease risk prediction and enable truly personalized healthcare. I look forward to contributing to this important mission."

About Human Longevity, Inc.

Founded in 2013, Human Longevity, Inc. is a biotechnology company at the forefront of integrating genomics, artificial intelligence, and multimodal diagnostics to extend human healthspan. Through its flagship Executive Health Program and a growing portfolio of Longevity Programs, HLI delivers comprehensive, data-driven evaluations designed to identify and mitigate disease risk long before symptoms arise. The company is committed to redefining healthcare through AI-driven proactive diagnostics and personalized preventive care.

To learn more, visit www.humanlongevity.com.

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SOURCE Human Longevity Inc.