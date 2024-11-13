AI pioneer KYield appoints Bob Hegbloom to lead new automotive division

Automotive version of the KOS to be developed with industry partners

RIO RANCHO, N.M. and DETROIT, Mich., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- KYield announced the appointment of industry veteran Robert (Bob) Hegbloom to lead a new automotive division to be based in Michigan.

Bob Hegbloom retired as CEO of the Ram Brand in 2020. He joined KYield's Board of Directors in May of 2024 and has been collaborating with automotive industry leaders on an industry-specific version of the KOS. The new division will focus on forging alliances and assisting customers in the industry.

"Bob is a well-respected business leader with a deep understanding of the automotive industry. He has proven the ability to outperform even when facing entrenched competitors," said Mark Montgomery, Founder & CEO of KYield, Inc. "Bob has brought a much-needed perspective to our board. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Bob as he leads KYield's entry into the automotive industry."

"There are a number of applications within the automotive industry for the KOS developed by KYield. Throughout my 34-year career, I wish this enterprise AI operating system would have been available to integrate all of the functional areas into one system," said Bob Hegbloom. "I am excited to lead KYield's expansion to the auto industry."

The KOS includes four layers of security, strong governance and precision data management tailored to each entity. The patented AI system includes eight functions to enhance productivity, reduce costs, and improve performance.

About Bob Hegbloom

Bob Hegbloom is a 1986 graduate of Ferris' College of Engineering Technology with a Bachelor of Science in Automotive Management, an associate degree in Automotive Service Technology, and a Master's Degree in International Business from Central Michigan University. In May 2016, he was awarded an Honorary Doctorate of Business and Industry from Ferris. Hegbloom became president and CEO of the RAM Brand in 2014 and retired from Stellantis in 2020.

About KYield

KYield, Inc. is a pioneer in AI systems. Our flagship system, the KOS, is the first EAI OS of its kind. The KOS is an end-to-end, rules-based EAI OS with embedded governance and security. KYield is known for our strong principles and integrity. We are committed to protecting customer data and providing state-of-the-art AI systems in a secure, easy-to-use, affordable manner.

