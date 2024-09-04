AI Platform MindStudio Announces Secure, Self-Hosted Enterprise Offering

MindStudio for Enterprise Includes On-Premise Deployments, Private Models, and More

NEW YORK, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MindStudio , the leading no-code AI automation platform, today announced MindStudio for Enterprise, a new offering that represents the pinnacle of security and privacy in AI for the workplace. The new offering brings all the power of MindStudio's hosted SaaS platform directly to customers' on-premise servers or private clouds, creating fully isolated and secure environments for Enterprise AI. With additional support for Private Models, MindStudio for Enterprise is the safest and most trusted way for organizations to leverage AI.

You never need to worry about sensitive data reaching AI model companies or other tools providers. Post this MindStudio For Enterprise Bring all the power of MindStudio’s AI IDE directly to an on-premise server or private cloud, with additional support for Private Models.

"MindStudio for Enterprise means your employees' use of AI never leaves your network. You never need to worry about sensitive data reaching AI model companies or other tools providers. MindStudio for Enterprise brings you all the benefits of AI and all the power of MindStudio's AI IDE without any of the privacy or security risks," said Dmitry Shapiro, MindStudio CEO.

With an increasing number of businesses looking to adopt AI within the next year, MindStudio for Enterprise answers the question of how to enable that adoption while making sure business data remains secure and private. Custom private models, self-hosted deployment, and enterprise-level support gives MindStudio customers the peace of mind of a fully isolated system, while still giving employees access to world-class tools and capabilities.

With over 80,000 AIs deployed in enterprises, governments, and SMBs around the world, MindStudio is the leading choice for businesses using AI to build automations and custom applications. MindStudio's no-code builder supports over 50 leading generative AI models, making it the most powerful and easy-to-use platform for AI development.

MindStudio launched in May 2023 and has raised $36 million in venture capital.

SOURCE MindStudio