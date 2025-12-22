AI Platform to Combat Muscle Loss and Preserve Metabolic Vitality for GLP-1 Users

Livelively USA combines AI insights with Eastern wellness principles to support healthier long-term weight management behaviors.

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Weight-loss medications are reshaping global healthcare, with the anti-obesity drug market projected to approach $100 billion by 2030, according to Goldman Sachs. As millions begin GLP-1 therapy, interest is growing around how to maintain strength, vitality, and well-being throughout treatment.

Participants attend a Livelively USA metabolic longevity session in Silicon Valley, where Eastern movement practices are integrated with GLP-1 treatment support to preserve muscle mass and improve whole-body resilience.

Livelively USA Inc. today introduced a metabolic wellness platform that integrates predictive AI with Integrative Longevity Science—focusing on circadian rhythms and somatic balance—to help GLP-1 users stay engaged in supportive nutrition, movement, and daily routines while working toward long-term health goals.

More than 37 million Americans currently use GLP-1 agonists such as Wegovy and Zepbound. Public health data shows many users struggle with consistency over time. Clinical literature also highlights that factors like nutrition, muscle maintenance, movement, and sleep play an important role in supporting well-being during weight loss. Livelively aims to make these supportive behaviors easier to access and sustain.

Livelively's Approach: Western Technology Meets Eastern Wellness

"Most weight-loss tools track calories or steps, but people need help making holistic lifestyle changes," says Changdae Chi, CEO of Livelively USA. "By combining generative AI insights with Eastern wellness philosophy, our platform encourages habits that support sustainable vitality—not just weight reduction."

Key Elements

Protein-First Vision AI:

Analyzes meal composition to ensure adequate protein intake, critical for preventing muscle loss.

Daily Rhythm Guidance:

The platform offers Metabolic Recovery Protocols inspired by Asian Longevity Medicine, emphasizing circadian alignment and muscle resilience.

AI-Driven Insight Prompts:

Predictive patterns within user-reported data help surface gentle reminders around movement, hydration, rest, and nutrition—behaviors associated with overall metabolic health.

Early User Engagement Indicators

In an initial pilot program involving high-performance professionals in Silicon Valley—who often face irregular lifestyle patterns and metabolic stress—participants demonstrated strong engagement with the platform's daily routines and nutritional guidance.

Preliminary indicators suggested:

High ongoing participation rates relative to typical digital wellness tools

relative to typical digital wellness tools Positive user-reported experience with strength-supportive behaviors

These early results reflect user engagement—not clinical outcomes—and will inform future research.

Headquartered at One Penn Plaza (Penn 1) in New York, Livelively USA is participating in Plug and Play Tech Center's GOAL accelerator program. The company is developing partnerships with metabolic clinics and healthcare organizations to further evaluate how lifestyle support may enhance the user experience during GLP-1 treatment.

About Livelively USA Inc. Founded in 2024, Livelively USA is a healthtech innovator fusing South Korea's advanced IT infrastructure with the time-honored wisdom of Eastern Longevity Medicine. The company provides accessible, human-centric digital therapeutics for the global obesity and diabetes market.

SOURCE Livelively USA Inc