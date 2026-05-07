AI Platform Transforms Patient Access and Performance, Driving More Appointments, Better Experiences, and Millions in Recovered Revenue

Patient Prism's AI Revenue Activation platform helps healthcare providers increase access, fill schedules, and capture revenue that would otherwise be lost.

TAMPA, Fla., May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthcare providers are under growing pressure to improve patient access while facing staffing shortages and rising operational costs. Yet, many AI tools fail to deliver measurable financial results, leaving practices stuck in "pilot purgatory." Patient Prism aims to solve these challenges with its AI Revenue Activation platform. The proprietary AI-driven software is designed to recover lost appointment opportunities, improve scheduling efficiency, and generate predictable revenue growth within 60 seconds of the interaction ending.

It works by capturing patient interactions, including calls, voicemails, texts, chats, and online scheduling, then analyzing the content, activating workflows, and providing actionable steps for recovering any lost revenue. The transcription and analysis also evaluate staff performance across a 14-point framework and provides targeted coaching insights to improve empathy, scheduling efficiency, and patient engagement.

"Across healthcare, 20–30% of patient revenue is lost to missed opportunities including unanswered calls, unreturned inquiries, and scheduling gaps that prevent patients from accessing timely care," said Amol Nirgudkar, CEO and Co-Founder of Patient Prism. "Our platform surfaces at-risk calls and interactions in real time, giving providers a clear path to recover revenue and help patients actually get the care they need."

The impact is almost immediately tangible. In 2025 alone, Heartland Dental recovered 60,000 patient opportunities through Patient Prism's platform, generating over $72 million in recovered revenue.

"Patient Prism has fundamentally changed how we understand and manage patient interactions across our supported practices," says Pat Bauer, President and CEO of Heartland Dental. "It's not just about identifying missed calls; it's about turning those moments into actionable insights and coaching opportunities. That level of visibility has helped our teams improve performance, capture more appointments, and ultimately serve more patients."

According to Nirgudkar, the average medical practice can expect:

30–40% growth in new patient bookings within the first year

20-30% of lost revenue recouped

Average of $300,000 in additional annual revenue by converting calls that would otherwise be lost

Built for both specialty practices and large health systems, the platform offers a 50,000-foot view down to 5-foot precision, letting managers track performance by agent, location, and region.

"Our mission is simple," Nirgudkar added. "AI isn't just about analyzing data, it's about action."

About Patient Prism

Patient Prism is an AI-powered healthcare growth platform that captures, analyzes, and activates every patient interaction. Designed for medical, dental, and veterinary practices, as well as large health systems, the platform recovers lost opportunities, optimizes marketing, and delivers same-store growth without new campaigns or hires. Learn more at www.PatientPrism.com.

Media Contact:

Joe Morgan

KNB Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Patient Prism