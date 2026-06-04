Boston Consulting Group Makes Its Largest-Ever Commitment to AI-Driven Social Impact

Initial Partnership with Anthropic to Accelerate 2026 Delivery for High-Impact Organizations

BOSTON, June 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI has enormous potential to help address some of the world's most pressing social challenges. Yet the organizations best positioned to act on that potential often remain significantly underresourced. To help close that gap, Boston Consulting Group (BCG) today announced it will commit $500 million by 2030 to AI for social impact, focusing on the organizations most poised for transformative impact and large-scale system change.

AI Poised to Transform Social Impact at Scale as BCG Commits $500 Million by End of 2030

The commitment builds on BCG's track record of sustained investment in social impact—dedicating 3.5 million hours to social impact work and investing more than $1.5 billion in social impact projects since 2020. Since 2024, BCG has delivered more than 200 tech and AI efforts for social impact organizations.

A Partnership Built for Impact

This new AI commitment will help BCG support leading philanthropies and non-profits as they unlock and scale development outcomes, from education and workforce development to health care and poverty reduction.

As an initial step, BCG is partnering with Anthropic's Beneficial Deployments team, combining Anthropic's frontier models with BCG's expertise to deliver breakthrough impact for up to 20 leading social impact organizations this year.

"AI is the defining strategic priority of our time," said Christoph Schweizer, BCG's CEO. "As we help companies and industries around the world transform with applied AI, we are also deeply committed to ensuring the social sector captures those same benefits. AI can, and should, play a vital role in addressing society's hardest problems."

Building on Demonstrated Delivery

"For more than 30 years, BCG has partnered with world-class social impact organizations to tackle the most complex global challenges. That legacy, combined with our deep experience helping leading businesses transform with AI at scale, positions us uniquely for this moment. Now we are called to bring together our expertise, the power of AI, and the reach of our partner organizations in service of lasting change," said Jim Larson, BCG's global social impact leader.

"The organizations taking on the world's hardest problems should have access to powerful AI, along with a team that can help them actually put it to work," said Elizabeth Kelly, Head of Beneficial Deployments at Anthropic. "We're bringing Claude credits and hands-on training to this partnership so that social impact organizations can actually put AI to work on their missions."

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About Boston Consulting Group

Boston Consulting Group bridges the gap between ambition and outcomes for the world's leading companies and organizations. We are built for this era of unprecedented change — bringing strategic clarity rooted in over 60 years of deep domain knowledge, combined with applied AI shaped by our practitioners. BCG works shoulder-to-shoulder with CEOs across industries and geographies to deliver transformative impact at scale: stronger returns, transferred capabilities, and change that sticks. For more information, visit bcg.com.

SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)