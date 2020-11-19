A&I Power Launches Revolutionary Sustainable Power Generator

MIAMI BEACH, Fla., Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A&I Power , a company dedicated to developing sustainable innovations to help combat today's climate issues in power generation, today announced the launch of their revolutionary technology which offers a highly efficient method of electrical production.

A&I Power's patented generator doesn't require fossil fuels, is self-contained, and doesn't have moving parts, and, as a result, is more efficient than traditional power generation technologies. The results include:

Zero investment on mechanical rotating equipment

Zero dependency on fossil fuels

Zero gas emission

Low maintenance

High product safety

High yield

80% reduction in material

70% reduction in manufacturing time

Portability: No engine or additional fuel required

This efficient, sustainable energy resource would lower the capital expenses (CAPEX) and operating expenses (OPEX) of traditional technologies and reduce the carbon output.

The basics of electromagnetics were defined by Michael Faraday in the early 19th century. Since then, not much has changed in the way power is generated, and the climate is increasingly paying the price. A&I Power Group's founders, holding decades of experience in power generation, have sought out to find a more cost effective, efficient, and environmentally sound way to generate energy.

The result is a US granted patent that describes a generator with a static core, wrapped in electrical wire, to provide oscillations that, when transferred to the stators, will generate electricity. The prototype is able to provide sufficient output electricity to extract a portion in a feedback loop that continuously provides input. Therefore, an initial power source is necessary, but the power source can then be removed after the feedback loop is in place -- thus allowing the generator to be efficient and portable.

"The time has come to reimagine the way in which we create energy," said Alexis Herrera, Chief Executive Officer & Co-Founder. "At A&I Power, we have envisioned a new way of thinking about power generation that is highly efficient and positions energy output in a way that centers the focus on the wellbeing of the climate while simultaneously lowering expenditures on the technology involved."

The global energy market has called for a switch from nonrenewable fossil fuels to renewable energy sources such as solar, wind, and tidal energy. These resources, however renewable, require large amounts of land and supplies to build and maintain which leads to high CAPEX and OPEX as well as a substantial carbon footprint. A&I's patented generator negates the need for mechanical rotating equipment and allows for an 80% reduction in material as well as a 70% reduction in manufacturing time. With no engine or additional fuel required, A&I's power generator is portable, requires low maintenance, and is incredibly safe.

A&I's power generation technology is highly scalable due to the lack of constant energy input required, easily integratable, and is applicable throughout a wide range of industries and products included, but not limited to the following: IoTs, drones, electric cars, larger vehicles, backup generators, large portable generators required for emergency use, and existing and new power plants.

Other industries that would benefit from this patent include agriculture, which is seeing expansion in areas like vertical farming that requires massive amounts of power to sustain; telecommunications, which continues to expand globally and would benefit from an efficient and self-maintaining generator; and remote, lifesaving medical devices, such as dialysis machines, which are difficult to keep powered during natural disasters and outages.

About A&I Power Group

A&I Power Group leveraged decades of power generation experience to develop a new method of electrical production. By eliminating moving parts, including the complete turbine unit, A&I has created an efficient generator with lower CAPEX and OPEX. At the same time, it removes the need for input such as fossil fuels, helping power generation needs while addressing climate issues.



Contact:

Cailin Brashear

9293546055

[email protected]

SOURCE A&I Power