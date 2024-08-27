AI-powered analytics unlocks next-gen engagement insights with Augeo & Visier strategic partnership

ST. PAUL, Minn., Aug. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Augeo, a global leader in engagement platform technologies and data-driven experiences, announced today a strategic partnership with Visier, the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions. This collaboration establishes the next generation of engagement and recognition insights, leveraging the power of integrated GenAI capabilities and advanced cross-dimensional analytics.

The partnership allows for greater real-time insight in employee engagement with powerful data and visualizations that facilitate accurate decision-making for managers aligned to business priorities. Combined with Augeo's industry-first cross-dimensional insights, which brings together traditional reporting, insights into the future, predictive modeling and benchmarking across all areas of the management process, the Visier collaboration brings an AI dimension to the analytics not yet fully realized in the industry.

"Our partnership with Visier strengthens an already robust employer insights platform and allows clients unprecedented abilities to evaluate the power of employee engagement, recognition and incentives in real time," said Juliann Gilbert, Augeo CMO and President, Workplace Engagement. "It also builds on Augeo's mission to empower more strategic decision-making for managers that drives enterprise-wide business value."

Focused on empowering all levels of management to maximize employee performance and engagement, Augeo and Visier are innovating the use of data, advanced analytics and engagement technologies. The purpose is to guide clients in understanding the causal aspects of performance by drilling down on factors that can be managed, evolved and diagnosed. Ultimately, the partnership strengthens the employee to employer relationship, in real time.

"Visier and Augeo's strategic collaboration will empower organizational leaders with the insights and tools they need to create more inclusive, productive and dynamic workplaces," said Zack Johnson, Visier General Manager of Embedded Analytics. "Developed in collaboration with Visier's People Data Platform, Augeo's definitive engagement analytics solution is driving better business outcomes for customers by helping them reimagine how they measure and enhance engagement."

About Augeo

Augeo is a global leader in engagement platform technologies that create compelling data-driven experiences, foster people connections and cultivate brand advocates worldwide. Utilizing proven strategies and innovative technologies, we elevate engagement and strengthen relationships for our clients through flexible and scalable solutions in workplace engagement, experiential, social activation, customer loyalty and reimagined tokenized loyalty.

With more than 45 years of experience, Augeo serves hundreds of clients including dozens of Fortune 500 companies, representing millions of people across the globe through our proprietary platform technology. Our mission is inspiring people to achieve more—one interaction, transaction and experience at a time.

For more information, visit augeomarketing.com.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, workforce and compensation planning, embedded solutions and GenAI for people answers.

At the core of Visier's innovations is a simple premise: People impact is business impact, and you can't manage what you don't measure. Visier gives people-powered organizations the tools and insights to drive productivity, performance and business outcomes through people impact.

Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 50,000 customers in 75 countries, including enterprises like BASF, Panasonic, Experian, Amgen, eBay, Ford Motor Company and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

For more information, visit visier.com.

