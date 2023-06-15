AI-powered Art of the Future debuting at Verse Orlando heralds a new era of Spatial Computing in the MetaCenter

ORLANDO, Fla., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verse Orlando, the groundbreaking Holographic TheaterSM, is announcing its ribbon cutting ceremony on June 29th, 2023 with the launch of Art of the Future, a celebration of augmented reality and artificial intelligence. Situated in the City of the Future at Lake Nona's world famous Boxi Park, Verse Orlando is set to redefine the boundaries of machine-human evolution with an immersive exhibit that forces the question: In the world of art, is AI a tool, a collaborator, or a distraction?

Crystal Ballerina is a stunning Augmented Reality artwork that encapsulates the elegance and grace of ballet in a cascade of animated, crystal-like structures. Through the AR lens, the viewer witnesses a delicate figure, seemingly carved from iridescent crystal, pirouetting and leaping in an eternal, mesmerizing dance. The Ballerina’s movements flow seamlessly, reflecting light in a myriad of shimmering hues, her pirouettes fracturing into a kaleidoscope of colors. Jade Dragon: A mesmerizing Augmented Reality (AR) artwork that elevates the viewer's experience into a captivating blend of reality and fantasy. It represents the extraordinary intersection of technology and traditional Eastern symbolism. A Gateway to Immersive Art Experiences: Verse Orlando provides Augmented Reality glasses that bring 3D objects to life, similar to Apple's recently announced Vision Pro. These glasses transform your surroundings, merging the physical and digital worlds for an immersive art experience. Explore virtual art exhibitions, interact with sculptures, and receive insightful information about the artists, all through the lens of these innovative AR glasses. Urban Symphony: An evocative cityscape that merges Rembrandt's atmospheric use of light with Kandinsky's geometric abstractions. The city's historic buildings are enveloped in a haze of colorful, abstract forms, creating a captivating interplay between the old and the new. Fragments of Memory: In this artwork, Frida Kahlo's deeply personal, autobiographical style converges with the fragmented, multi-perspective approach of Pablo Picasso's Cubism. A self-portrait of Kahlo is deconstructed into a myriad of abstract shapes and angles, revealing her complex inner world. The rich, vibrant colors and emotional intensity of Kahlo's work meld seamlessly with Picasso's innovative visual language. Rainbow Paint: Interactive Finger Painting with Rainbow Magic in Art of the Future. The MetaCenter: The Orlando Tech Community (OTC), a core component of the Orlando Technology eco system, is a group of private industry, resource organizations and public partners that collaborate with the singular focus of organizing and aligning our region’s resources to accelerate progress towards an innovation-based economy.

On the heels of the commercially and critically successful launch of The Unreal Garden, The debut of the Art of the Future at Verse Orlando forces a conversation centered around the role of AI in Spatial Computing. Orlando's unique position as the MetaCenter at the forefront of augmented/virtual reality, artificial intelligence, gaming, and 3D reconstruction aligns perfectly with Verse Orlando's mission to catalyze the growth of Spatial Computing through experiences which connect players in the real world.

"Artificial Intelligence and Augmented Reality are fundamentally reshaping our relationship with technology," said Ray Kallmeyer, CEO of Enklu, and Producer of Verse Immersive. "Orlando's vibrant tech ecosystem, world-class talent, and innovative spirit have been instrumental in bringing this new exhibit: 'Art of the Future' to life. We simply couldn't have done it without the help of the contributing artists, the Orlando Economic Partnership and the Orlando Tech Community. There's no place on Earth like Orlando for Innovation in Spatial Computing."

Verse Orlando's Holographic TheaterSM transcends traditional creative boundaries, transporting audiences into captivating realms where imagination comes to life in augmented reality. From breathtaking virtual landscapes to dynamic digital sculptures, Art of the Future features emerging artists, celebrated masters, and unique AI-powered collaborations in 3D.

"Soon, every single pixel will be generated. Not rendered: generated," Jensen Huang CEO of NVIDIA said recently in his commentary discussing the Metaverse. NVIDIA's stock has soared to $1.05 trillion in recent months as the rise of Generative AI has propelled the usage of Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) to unprecedented heights.

"With the announcement of Apple's Vision Pro One headset, and a new generation of AI-empowered creators shaping our entire reality, this exhibit intends to force a necessary conversation about how we see the world, and the power we provide to AI," says Ray.

Verse Orlando's ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 6:00 PM on June 29th, 2023, at its location in Lake Nona's Boxi Park. The event will bring together esteemed guests, industry leaders, and members of the press to celebrate the birth of this groundbreaking establishment. The debut of Art of the Future adds to the commercially and critically successful launch of The Unreal Garden in May.

The Birth of the Holographic Cinema:

"Headset Augmented Reality is going to change the world and there's only one place that showcases Headset AR, it's called Verse!" said famed Meow Wolf founder Vince Kadlubek.

Verse Orlando is the marquee installation in the world's first Holographic TheaterSM chain: Verse Immersive. Located in the vibrant city of Orlando, Florida at Boxi Park, Verse Orlando is the largest and most ambitious in a series of Holographic Theaters that have enjoyed a successful tour of the United States in cities like San Francisco, Denver, and Chicago.

"You can think of Verse like AMC and you can think of Art of the Future and The Unreal Garden as individual movies like Avatar or Inception," says Ray Kallmeyer. Each Verse location supports multiple experiences simultaneously, and guests can choose their own holographic adventure at the box office.

About Enklu:

Verse Orlando is powered by Enklu, the leader in premium Augmented Reality entertainment. With more than a million hours logged in their Spatial Computing Cloud, Enklu has emerged as the clear Market Leader in immersive augmented reality and real world metaverse activations. Learn more by visiting: https://enklu.com/.

