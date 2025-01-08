AI-Powered Chess Fun: SenseRobot makes a Stunning Debut at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- January 7–10, the highly anticipated CES 2025, the world's largest consumer electronics show, kicked off in Las Vegas, USA. On this global stage showcasing top-tier tech products, the home robotics brand SenseRobot made a spectacular debut with its range of products, including the SenseRobot Chess, SenseRobot 2-in-One , SenseRobot Go, SenseRobot 4-in-One, and the Light Wing Lamp. Among them, the "SenseRobot Chess and SenseRobot 2-in-1" made its global debut at CES 2025, wowing the audience as a representative of innovative AI products and announcing the start of the pre-launch phase.

Entering the SenseRobot booth at CES 2025, the crowd is buzzing with excitement. Rows of minimalist, cool, and tech-inspired SenseRobots are neatly displayed, attracting visitors from all over the world to stop and play.

AI-Powered Chess Fun: the pioneer of home chess robot

SenseRobot brings chess to life with cutting-edge AI vision technology and intelligent decision-making algorithms. Its home-use robotic arm, designed with millimeter-level precision, effortlessly performs tasks like picking up chess pieces, enabling human vs. AI games, human vs. human games, and recording and reviewing gameplay. It's the world's first company to mass-produce household Al roboticarm robots on a large scale, more than 100,000 units have been shipped.

More than a robot, SenseRobot transforms learning into an adventure. Its tri-sensory interactive experience-makes chess exciting and engaging for kids, sparking curiosity and a love for the game. For chess enthusiasts, it's a professional-level training partner, helping to sharpen skills while adding a touch of intelligent fun to every match. With the Apex Duel mode, you can challenge the top chess Al with a rating of ELO3200 and enjoy the thrill of playing chess.

SenseRobot Chess

It combines traditional 3D chess pieces and innovatively designed three-finger mechanical claws for flexible grasping of chess pieces. Equipped with an advanced visual algorithm, SenseRobot accurately detects and recognizes chess pieces, even in challenging conditions.

You can play on a physical board, improve with 25 coaching levels, and compete online with players worldwide. From beginner lessons to grandmaster strategies, it's the perfect coach and partner for chess enthusiasts.

SenseRobot 2-in-One

It supports chess and draughts, with 25 levels of chess AI built in and 10 levels of draughts AI. It is equipped with teaching courses customized with leading institutions, using human-like teaching methods to enhance interest in learning chess. It's fun for the whole family with the functions of chess level-breaking, apex duel, exercise & training, classic game review, online chess, endgame challenge, etc.

Our SenseRobot Chess and SenseRobot 2-in-One will be launching on Kickstarter soon!

Visit our PreLaunch page for detailed information and to get exclusive early bird pricing.

https://prelaunch.com/projects/senserobot-senserobot-ai-powered-smart-chess-coach-and-companion

About Us

As a pioneer in the home chess robot industry, SenseRobot is redefining the future of home intelligence through groundbreaking AI innovation. As the world's first company to achieve large-scale production of home-use AI robotic arms, we're setting a new standard in intelligent living—bringing the art of chess and the power of technology to everyday life.

Rooted in our core philosophy of "innovation and companionship," SenseRobot transforms cold technology into warm, engaging experiences. Our robots are more than just chess masters—they're family companions, sparking joy, fostering learning, and creating meaningful moments of connection.

We are relentless in our pursuit of innovation, driving the global adoption of AI-powered solutions. With every move, we aim to bring families closer, making life smarter, more joyful, and full of infinite possibilities.

For business inquiries, please contact [email protected]

SOURCE Shanghai SenseRobot Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd