AI-Powered Cloud Infrastructure Platform ControlMonkey Launches in U.S. with $7 Million Seed Round to Tame Cloud Complexity

Company tackles the growing cloud chaos costing enterprises more than $140 billion per year.1

NEW YORK and TEL AVIV, Israel, Jan. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ControlMonkey , the breakthrough end-to-end cloud automation platform offering "Total Cloud Control with Terraform," today announces its global launch and the close of a $7 million seed round, co-led by lool ventures and Joule Ventures. The funding will accelerate development of ControlMonkey's cloud governance tools and expand its global operations, including significant investments in engineering, customer success, and go-to-market initiatives.

ControlMonkey revolutionizes infrastructure delivery with the first truly end-to-end cloud automation platform. Post this ControlMonkey co-founders CEO Aharon Twizer (R) and CTO Ori Yemini (L) in the company's headquarters in Tel Aviv. ControlMonkey is the only end-to-end Terraform automation platform offering Total Cloud Control to DevOps teams in every industry, worldwide.

Founded by cloud industry veterans Aharon Twizer (co-founder of Spot.io–acquired by NetApp for $450M in 2020) and Ori Yemini (founding engineer of Spot.io), ControlMonkey revolutionizes how enterprise cloud teams deliver and govern infrastructure at scale. By combining industry-leading AI tools with best-in-class enterprise-grade automation, the platform helps pioneering customers like Intel, Square, Comcast, and NetApp achieve a 30% boost in cloud team productivity, 3x faster deployment times, and 50% fewer production tickets. Through its one-of-a-kind partnership with AWS, ControlMonkey is poised to scale these results to companies in every industry, worldwide.

"Today, we are supercharging the Infrastructure Delivery Revolution," said Aharon Twizer, CEO and co-founder. "Just like GitHub and Jfrog revolutionized software delivery, ControlMonkey is transforming the cloud industry. By making infrastructure delivery as easy to manage as software, our platform is redefining how cloud teams govern clouds at scale. The close of this round helps us finally deliver the promise of Infrastructure-as-Code, so that every enterprise in every industry can harness its full potential."

ControlMonkey stands apart from cloud automation point solutions by delivering end-to-end control with industry-first technologies, including:

AI-powered Code Generation reverse-engineers existing infrastructure into production-grade, validated Terraform code for 100% IaC coverage–with a single click.

reverse-engineers existing infrastructure into production-grade, validated Terraform code for 100% IaC coverage–with a single click. Remediation Engine constantly scans existing code and fixes problems like drift, security vulnerabilities and cost inefficiencies–so a company's cloud is always fully optimized.

constantly scans existing code and fixes problems like drift, security vulnerabilities and cost inefficiencies–so a company's cloud is always fully optimized. Self-service QualityGate creates a catalog of predefined blueprints that empower teams to launch new cloud environments in minutes–accelerating delivery without sacrificing control.

creates a catalog of predefined blueprints that empower teams to launch new cloud environments in minutes–accelerating delivery without sacrificing control. Infrastructure Disaster Recovery captures a daily snapshot of cloud configurations to quickly restore to any point in time–mitigating the risk of critical failures and deletions.

captures a daily snapshot of cloud configurations to quickly restore to any point in time–mitigating the risk of critical failures and deletions. Cloud vs. Code Integrity Guarantee ensures 100% cloud integrity with asset inventory, verification and deviation alerts–instilling 100% confidence, 100% of the time.

"ControlMonkey is truly revolutionary," said Maya Azoulay, partner at lool ventures. "In a market that spends more than $140 billion every year trying to tame cloud complexity, ControlMonkey is the only platform harnessing the power of AI to deliver Total Cloud Control–end-to-end, at any scale. Every enterprise and every industry needs their solution, so we're thrilled to co-lead this round with Joule Ventures and help scale ControlMonkey's impact."

lool ventures and Joule Ventures were joined in the round by Gaia Ventures and its founder, Deepak Krishnamurthy; Vadim Solovey and Yoav Toussia-Cohen, co-founders of DoiT; Asaf Ezra, CEO and co-founder of Granulate; and Ariel Assaraf, CEO and co-founder of Coralogix, among others.

For more information about ControlMonkey, please visit www.controlmonkey.io

About ControlMonkey

ControlMonkey is the industry's first fully end-to-end Terraform automation platform. It provides cloud teams everywhere with revolutionary AI tools and best-in-class automation to govern the entire cloud–from provisioning to optimization, at any scale, for any future. Founded by cloud industry veterans, ControlMonkey operates worldwide from its headquarters in Tel Aviv.

1 Gartner, " Forecast: Public Cloud Services, Worldwide, 2022-2028, 1Q24 Update, " November 2024; Flexera, " 2024 State of the Cloud Report, " 2024

