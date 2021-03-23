AI-Powered Copywriting Assistant, Craftly.AI Launches Platform Leveraging GPT-3 Technology

TORONTO, March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Let's get right to the point. Writing is hard.

It is so much more involved than pen to paper. For us mere mortals, it is usually the process of brainstorming, researching, formatting, inevitably procrastinating, editing, and approving. This is not only time consuming, but expensive for businesses who rely on copywriting to communicate their ideas with their customers. And while Shakespearean tragedies may need a human touch, some content is just better with an AI assistant. Try competing with the creativity of a 175 billion parameters (basically the largest transformer-based language model in the world), I dare you.

That's why we're launching Craftly.AI

Craftly is your AI-powered copywriter assistant that automates and transforms a large part of the writing process, so marketers can spend more time doing what they do best. Creating content can take weeks. But not anymore, thanks to artificial intelligence advances that have created programs capable of crafting thousands of pieces of content within minutes.

Your customers are consuming more content than their attention spans can handle. On average a customer will see more than 200 pieces of digital communication before converting. Up until now, businesses have been forced to choose between quality and quantity when it comes to copywriting. Craftly gives you both, with an AI-powered copywriter that generates original and high performing content just the way you like it.

What We Offer

Every piece of content that it generates is 100% original. Craftly works with a Machine Learning algorithm that runs on the breakthrough GPT-3 technology that can understand and emulate your unique, human communication style.

This fully automatic content generation engine runs completely online, so there is no software to download.

We can take your business global! Craftly can write about any topic in any language, even if you are not a native speaker.

The best part about Craftly is that it is versatile. It can be used for your webpage, social media posts, blog posts, ads, and more. And while it is incredibly helpful for generating content for your own use, Craftly was originally designed as a platform for social media and marketing teams to create their customer messaging tool kit. The technology can do it all. So whether you're an influencer, student, a business owner, or just looking for the right words, we've got you!

Companies and creators that use Craftly can expect an overhaul in their typical workflow. AI is the most talented researcher around. Not only can it find the data you're looking for, it will also organize it in a way that is easy to understand and interesting to read. Pick and choose what you want to include, while Craftly learns your brand and tone. Keep generating until we craft what you love; with personalizations that fit your target.

It is fast. The days of scrolling through mountains of information, and using an online thesaurus are over. Craftly will find the right information, assemble the best words, and add a unique spin in less time than it would take for you to make that third cup of coffee!

Craftly.AI may be a young company, but the value proposition and leadership has attracted notable investors to be released. "We had hundreds of users testing out our Beta in stealth mode to bring you the most enhanced AI-assisted copywriter yet. There is no end to the impact this can have, with content being so important for Search Engine Optimization (SEO), capturing queries, marketing, brands, " said Iman Bashir, Founder of Craftly.AI. "In that we built a product to support our SEO packages that revolve around enhancing human capabilities, not replace."

How can Craftly generate content around love or emotions without perspective? Would you rather have someone write about love from their lense, or Craftly who comes with thousands of unique perspectives?

People can tell the difference. Can you tell that this article was AI assisted? Yep, this article was generated using Craftly.AI

How can I trust that it is original? We got you covered with our built-in plagiarism checker.

Still not convinced? Sign up for early access and let our content speak for itself.

About Craftly.AI

Craftly.AI is a web-based artificial intelligence writing platform that uses natural language processing and machine learning to analyze content research and write original articles that are plagiarism-free. Forget weeks, craft high performing content in seconds.

