AI-Powered Data Collaboration Revolutionizes How Companies Get Value from Data

News provided by

Narrative I/O, Inc.

15 Jun, 2023, 10:22 ET

NEW YORK, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Narrative, the pioneer in data collaboration, is thrilled to unveil its groundbreaking AI-enabled product for its Data Collaboration Platform, enhancing how companies share, buy, and sell data.

Continue Reading
Rosetta, data collaboration AI assistant. Using a chat interface, you can now access and query the world's largest source of standardized, proprietary data. Powered by Narrative I/O.
Rosetta, data collaboration AI assistant. Using a chat interface, you can now access and query the world's largest source of standardized, proprietary data. Powered by Narrative I/O.

Building on its proprietary Rosetta Stone technology, Narrative has transformed how companies share data and established itself as the world's premier data collaboration platform. Today, the company introduces Rosetta, the first AI Assistant dedicated to data collaboration, empowering users to search, discover, and access data in proprietary datasets without coding or data expertise. By harnessing advanced AI technology, Narrative streamlines the traditionally time-consuming and complicated process of data querying into a swift, secure, transparent, automated, and conversational experience.

"Rosetta capitalizes on the potential of our universal data catalog, which contains petabytes and trillions of rows of company-owned business data," stated Tim Mahlman, Narrative's CEO. "By allowing users to query the largest source of standardized, proprietary data using plain English, we're making data discovery and access available to individuals from all technical backgrounds."

Designed with a focus on privacy and security, Rosetta reinvents the data clean room concept by functioning as a secure user within protected environments. This method strengthens the data's privacy and security without sacrificing its usability.

"Data clean rooms effectively safeguard your data but often at the expense of usability," commented Nick Jordan, Narrative's Founder. "We believe that AI Assistants like Rosetta offer a powerful solution for users to gain insights and value from data without needing a human to view the underlying information."

Narrative is capitalizing on the groundbreaking advancements in the field of large language models, adding a layer of value currently absent in the market.

"Rosetta is more than an AI assistant—it's a game-changer for distributed data processing, simplifying the process and reducing costs. It enables organizations to consolidate their data stack, eliminate unnecessary tools, and streamline data collaboration," explained Uri Bushey, Narrative's VP of Product Management. "While well-known large language models have effectively harnessed publicly available data, Rosetta accesses a much more extensive data ecosystem, unlocking value beyond the public data sphere."

Rosetta is publicly available on the Narrative Data Collaboration Platform and can be accessed at rosetta.st.

SOURCE Narrative I/O, Inc.

Also from this source

Narrative Announces New Leadership: Tech Veteran Tim Mahlman Named as CEO

Narrative partners with Equifax to enable easy customization of differentiated financial datasets

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.