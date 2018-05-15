AI-Powered Dealmaking Platform Provider Expands North American Operations

"Companies are learning that Ansarada's platform delivers significant value in running smoother business transactions, while getting more deals done faster with less risk and agony," said Sam Riley, CEO and co-founder at Ansarada. "We're seeing strong demand from advisors and corporates across North America who want to harness the power of AI to improve operations. Our expansion marks an important step forward as we continue scaling up operations in the United States while serving more clients around the world."

Ansarada's North American expansion comes on the heels of a $18 million Series A investment in March. To meet customer demand and continue enhancing its products, Ansarada plans to triple headcount in Chicago, New York and San Francisco by the end of 2018. To date, Ansarada has already hired key roles in business development and client success with experience from leading companies and investment firms such as Glassdoor, Groupon, S&P Capital IQ and Baird Capital.

Country Manager Peter Santis brings several decades of business leadership experience to Ansarada. Most recently, he served as vice president of sales for the Americas for Workshare, where he helped deliver 8 consecutive quarters of growth. Before that, he was vice president of business development and international sales at Extenua, an enterprise software company serving Boeing, the NCAA, IBM and many more global customers.

"I was immediately impressed by Ansarada's vision to upend the traditional dealmaking process with big data, artificial intelligence and predictive analytics," said Peter Santis, country manager for the Americas. "Sam and his team have an incredible track record of making both employee and customer happiness paramount, which has been key to their impressive growth trajectory. I'm honored to lead our next chapter expanding across North America and beyond."

About Ansarada

Ansarada is an AI-powered dealmaking platform provider focused on helping companies and their advisors thrive amid their most important business events, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital raises, IPOs and audits. Ansarada's platform draws on more than 20,000 business-critical events worth over $2 trillion to deliver the most sophisticated dealmaking artificial intelligence on the market. Customers include some of the biggest companies and strategic advisors in the world, from Google, VMWare and CBRE to PwC, KPMG and Baird Capital. Ansarada is based in Sydney, Australia, with offices in Chicago, New York, San Francisco and more. Learn more at ansarada.com.

