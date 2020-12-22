AI-Powered Debt Trading Platform Metechi Raised $5M to Help Brokers Sell Distressed Debt at Scale

NEW YORK, Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metechi has raised $5 million in funding for its AI-powered debt trading platform that facilitates the buying, selling, origination, and syndication of commercial loans at scale.

The investment round was led by notable angel investors including Shimon Weintraub, the Co-Founder of Brack Capital Group. Former CEOs of Bank Hapoalim and prominent CRE investors, Zion Kenan and Ari Pinto also took part.

The funding round facilitates Metechi's growing success with over 1,000 US banks, institutional investors, and brokers already on the platform. Buyers and sellers are granted access to this vast, pre-screened network that continues to grow by the day.

Metechi's plug-and-play solution makes deal management for brokers a seamless process. The comprehensive trading functionality allows brokers and lenders to fully optimize the bidding process and control every deal from start to finish.

Brokers grant buyers access to secure data rooms that ensure confidential documents are in a safe and centralized location. Brokers can also monitor, track, communicate, and report multiple deals at once directly on the Metechi platform.

After graduating from D.E. Shaw's startup accelerator, Metechi's exponential growth continued by leveraging the challenges of today's market. The pandemic has catalyzed a wave of distressed debt opportunities, particularly for distressed commercial real estate. With increasing loan delinquencies, Metechi meets the rapidly growing demand for a technology-driven commercial lenders marketplace.

"While the largest institutions enjoy the benefits of economies of scale, we level the playing field by using technology to streamline deal flows for banks, brokers, and financial institutions. It's a game-changer," Keren Goshen, Co-Founder and COO of Metechi states.

"With our proprietary technology, we empower brokers to sell more NPLs with much less effort. This is why we can reduce our buyers' fees from an industry-rate of 5% to only 2% while remaining free for brokers and sellers," Goshen explains.

For more information, please visit Metechi.com or contact [email protected]

SOURCE Metechi

