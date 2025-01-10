AI-Powered Earbuds Transforming North American Smart Offices: Exclusive Insights from viaim CPO at CES 2025

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At CES 2025 in Las Vegas, Liu Da, Chief Product Officer (CPO) of viaim, an AI technology hardware company deeply rooted in the smart office sector, gave an exclusive interview, sharing valuable insights into viaim's exploration of the field of AI-powered earbuds, its innovative product concepts, and how the technology addresses common workplace challenges in North America. Mr. Liu also delved into the market potential of AI-powered earbuds and viaim's strategic blueprint for shaping the future of smart offices, especially in the North American market.

North American business professionals have widely embraced remote and hybrid work models. The rise of multilingual communication has fostered a highly digitalized consumer landscape with diverse user needs, particularly for smart office solutions. In response, viaim is dedicated to developing practical AI solutions that alleviate repetitive and tiring office tasks. By addressing the evolving demands of North American professionals with its AI-driven innovations, viaim is advancing its global mission to transform work efficiency and productivity.

Unique advantages of AI-powered smart earbuds

In the interview, Mr. Liu said earbuds, being close to the user's senses, are seamlessly integrated into daily life and serve as an ideal platform for AI technology. Unlike traditional office hardware, AI-powered earbuds are portable and versatile, fitting various scenarios such as remote meetings, commuting, and entertainment. He highlighted that viaim's AI-powered smart office solutions position the Company to bridge the gap between people and devices, transforming earbuds from simple audio tools into smart office partners.

viaim's technology and design challenges during the R&D phase

Mr. Liu detailed the challenges the Company faced during the R&D phase, including integrating AI computing power, storage, and sensors into earbuds with limited space while maintaining portability and battery life. He also highlighted the difficulty of balancing human auditory sensitivity with machine signal processing to ensure a natural user experience. To tackle these challenges, viaim employed multi-terminal collaboration, integrating earbuds, apps, and cloud services to ensure seamless voice processing and secure data management tailored to the needs of North American professionals.

Market potential, insights, and positioning in North America

A report from Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, projects 36.2 million Americans will work remotely in 2025, marking an 87% increase from pre-pandemic levels. AI-powered earbuds, with capabilities including meeting recording and follow-up task management, cater to the digitalized and multilingual North American market. As remote and hybrid work rises, AI earbuds are becoming vital for workplace efficiency and language learning. viaim stands out with a competitive strategy focused on technological innovation and market segmentation, offering unique value beyond traditional earbud brands.

Future strategy and product vision

Mr. Liu believes technology's true value lies in solving real-world problems. "When users actively engage with our AI solutions, it demonstrates their true value," he stated. AI earbuds remain the Company's core focus, empowering professionals to shift their attention from routine tasks to meaningful creative endeavors. Looking ahead, viaim plans to expand its product lineup to include smart glasses and office accessories, creating a comprehensive AI office ecosystem. The Company aims to rapidly iterate based on user feedback, expanding AI earbuds from niche to mass markets and advancing industry development.

