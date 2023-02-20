AI Powered ETH Forecasts Now in the GNY Range Report

LONDON, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AI cryptos have reached a $4.27 billion market cap, up 56% from last week, reported Forbes this month. Crypto winter has moved to spring, and AI related cryptocurrencies are leading the way. GNY.io is a leading crypto token, and is engaging communities by offering their AI-powered Range Report. The Report launched with AI forecasting models for Bitcoin, and has now expanded to 7-day forecasts and indicators for Ethereum.

The GNY Range Report GNY Range Report ETH Indicators View

Bitcoin and Ethereum make up a staggering 60% percent of the overall market cap for all crypto currencies. In a survey from the financial website Finder, data show that 66.7% of cryptocurrency investors own Bitcoin and 23.9% are investing in Ethereum. A majority of crypto traders hold one or the other.

With the expansion of the GNY Range Report's AI-powered crypto forecasts to Ethereum, GNY is also announcing that the Range Report will expand to include the top 10 cryptos by summer 2023. By including top indicators, news and events, gas prices, and price tickers GNY aims to be the destination for all crypto traders that wish to harness AI to inform their strategy and trading strategies.

But AI powered trading is not the final destination for this AI blockchain project. Also launching this year are DataNFTs, or DNFTs, which will lay the foundation for trustless ML collaboration. Using GNY DNFTs, community members and developers will be able to contribute models, and data to the GNY community and securely track usage, earnings, and subsequent implementation and data collaboration.

What is the GNY Range Report and how should you use it.

The GNY Range Report reduces the stress of trading by bringing the most crucial indicators that traders value together with a powerful 7-day machine learning-driven forecast for Bitcoin and Ethereum offered for $20/month for a limited time. A 2-week risk free trial is available at gnyrr.com .

The dashboard also features current live price and gas information, RSI, Hikake, Parabolic SAR, and other top indicators to help traders understand current BTC behaviour. All of these charts are refreshed daily so that traders can quickly understand current trends at a glance as well as analysis of market activity to look towards potential trends that are only perceptible by machine learning analysis.

