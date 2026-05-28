AI-Powered Factories Are Rewriting the Rules of Global Manufacturing

AI-Driven Factory of the Future Unlocks Productivity Gains of Up to 60%

Factory Transformation Can Now Determine Competitiveness

Upgrading Factories Can Outperform Offshoring—Even in High-Cost Countries

Without the Factory of the Future, as Much as $1.03 Trillion of Manufacturing Value is at Risk of Relocation out of Western Europe, and another $440 Billion out of the United States

BOSTON, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI-enabled factory of the future technologies are fundamentally reshaping the economics of manufacturing, with the potential to unlock productivity gains of up to 60%. These shifts are driving a new logic of competitiveness, in which performance is determined by how effectively production setups are redesigned and deployed. For the first time, upgrading to factory of the future capabilities in a high-cost country can be a more competitive option than offshoring, even if lower-cost countries also upgrade. However, without upgrading to the factory of the future, roughly $1.03 trillion of manufacturing value is at risk of relocation out of Western Europe, with another $440 billion at risk in the United States.

How the Factory of the Future Is Reshaping the Economics of Manufacturing

The latest report from Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and the BCG Institute, How the Factory of the Future Is Reshaping the Economics of Manufacturing, combines a global survey of 1,000 manufacturers with proprietary quantitative analysis to examine how advances in AI, automation, and digital systems are transforming production at scale.

"Manufacturers are entering a new era where competitiveness is no longer defined by static cost comparisons, but by how effectively they can redesign production setups end to end," said Daniel Kuepper, BCG managing director and senior partner, fellow at the BCG Institute, and coauthor of the report. "The factory of the future is fundamentally changing how companies create value and how they think about where to produce."

Meeting the Challenges of Geopolitical Uncertainty

Powered by AI, the entire factory of the future production setup is holistically redesigned, resulting in simultaneous gains including in energy, materials, yield, and throughput. The key variables in footprint decisions are no longer relative labor costs and logistics from suppliers and to customers, but how effectively a facility can be transformed into a highly productive factory of the future. As geopolitical uncertainty deepens and supply chain volatility becomes a structural risk, this is becoming critical for manufacturers looking to increase resilience by producing where they sell.

Benefits Vary by Sector and Location

However, the factory of the future does not benefit all locations or sectors equally. Key variables include local cost factors such as energy, labor, and materials, as well as sector-dependent automation potential and share of logistics costs. Higher-cost locations see more impact from automating labor intensive tasks, optimizing energy consumption, improving yield and throughput, and narrowing the gap with low-cost locations. Sectors with a high share of logistics costs, such as food and beverages, benefit most from proximity to end markets.

Talent availability and digital infrastructure readiness are also significant factors in enabling effective adoption. In the BCG Institute survey, 87% of respondents indicated that access to talent and skills become more critical to sustain the deployment of the factory of the future, and 69% said the same for digital infrastructure.

A More Dynamic Global Manufacturing Landscape

Together, these dynamics are creating a more variable and dynamic global manufacturing landscape where competitive advantage depends on aligning sector characteristics, location capabilities, and the effective deployment of advanced production technologies. The implications for business leaders are significant. Companies must evaluate production decisions through a new lens—one that integrates technology deployment with footprint strategy and considers how production setups can be redesigned to unlock value.

"Companies that integrate footprint strategy with advanced manufacturing capabilities will be best positioned to compete in the decade ahead," Kuepper said.

Download the report here:

https://www.bcg.com/publications/2026/how-the-factory-of-the-future-reshapes-manufacturing

Media Contact:

Eric Gregoire

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About the BCG Institute

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SOURCE Boston Consulting Group (BCG)