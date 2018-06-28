AI-Powered Intelligent Messaging Technology from Digital Air Strike Accelerates Sales for Businesses on Facebook and Websites

Response Path allows businesses to deploy "Facebook Assistant" on Messenger to communicate more efficiently with customers, route leads to the proper sales staff and respond 24/7. This is especially important for companies such as automobile dealerships selling items and advertising on Facebook Marketplace, where Messenger is the preferred communication channel for customer interaction.

"The way people engage with businesses has changed," said Alexi Venneri, CEO and co-founder, Digital Air Strike. "We developed Response Path to accommodate that change while also being very aware that businesses don't have the time or staff to manage multiple communication channels day and night. That's where intelligent messaging comes in as it asks qualifying questions to move consumers farther down the sales funnel before a person needs to step in."

Response Path automates much of the initial lead nurturing process so that salespeople can focus more attention on in-person buyers. It can schedule appointments, collect contact information and, for automobile dealerships, deliver customized vehicle quotes within minutes. Staff members can then take over a chatbot conversation at any time and view all messages through the tool's intuitive inbox.

"Response Path is our all-star employee," said Brett Boatright, general manager of Winslow Ford and Arizona Dodge. "The AI technology communicates with our customers who message us through Google Text My Business and those interested in the vehicles we're selling on Facebook Marketplace and then directs the conversation to a team member when needed. The fact that the leads are sent directly to our CRM makes follow up much more efficient. We are also able to deliver vehicle price quotes to people through Response Path, without getting salespeople involved until they're needed."

Response Path is highly secure and authenticated through protocols such as SHA, TLS and policy designs such as server isolation. It is also HIPAA compliant for clients using it in the healthcare sector, as well as being cost effective and delivering a measurable return on investment.

"Response Path was incredibly simple to set up and get started," said Amy Furhman of Craig Cares, a senior care service in Northern California. "In the first month of use, Response Path delivered 38x return in new revenue for every dollar spent. We boosted our lead response time thanks to Response Path's notification system and now respond to inquiries immediately. Response Path is the ideal solution for businesses looking to capture and convert more leads."

Digital Air Strike's Response Path platform was introduced in March 2018 following Digital Air Strike's acquisition of the privately held AI chat technology business of Eldercare Technology (d.b.a. Path Chat). The combination of the messaging technology with Digital Air Strike's social media, consumer engagement, and lead response solutions create a complete digital engagement experience that businesses must have to effectively interact with today's consumers.

Response Path was highlighted as one of only six (out of 600) "Must-See New Tech at NADA (National Automobile Dealers Association)" by Automotive News and has been honored with a People's Choice Stevie Award for Favorite New Product in the 2018 American Business Awards competition.

Response Path can engage consumers for every department of a business using different virtual assistants. It helps round out Digital Air Strike's suite of consumer engagement solutions that now covers every step of the customer journey from discovery through shopping and digital retailing to post transaction loyalty. For more information, visit https://digitalairstrike.com/lead-response/response-path/

About Digital Air Strike

Digital Air Strike is the leading social media, intelligent messaging, and digital engagement company that helps businesses increase consumer response and conversions in digital and social media environments while generating measurable ROI.

A pioneer in digital response, social media marketing and online reputation management solutions, Digital Air Strike deploys industry-specific mobile apps, software, intelligent messaging and managed service platforms to monitor, engage, improve and manage consumer interactions for thousands of businesses in the United States and Canada including seven of the largest automotive manufacturers. More information is available at www.digitalairstrike.com and www.facebook.com/digitalairstrike.

