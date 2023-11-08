AI-Powered Java Unit Testing Solution Boosts Developer's Productivity

Parasoft Enhances Java Code Testing With Generative AI Capabilities in Jtest 2023.2

  • Accelerate static analysis violation remediation steps with AI-generated code fixes.
  • Easily and quickly augment unit test cases using natural-language requirement prompts, enabling flexible customization of test cases with AI-powered test case refactoring.
  • Updates to static analysis rulesets for standards including CWE 4.13, CWE Top 25 2023, CWE Top 25+ On the Cusp 2023, OWASP API Security Top 10 2023, and DISA ASD STIG.

MONROVIA, Calif., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing solutions, announces a new integration with OpenAI and Azure OpenAI providers to introduce Generative AI (GenAI) capabilities to Parasoft Jtest, the Java developer productivity solution. This enhancement allows developers and development managers to accelerate and enhance their Java code testing processes, boosting productivity and quality.

Parasoft Jtest 2023.2 integrates with OpenAI and Azure OpenAI providers, combining the power of automation and AI to optimize static analysis processes and reduce unit testing overhead.
To learn more about Parasoft's Jtest 2023.2 release, read the blog post, Transform Java Code-Level Testing With Automation & AI. A full-featured, 14-day free trial is also available.

Parasoft Jtest's new GenAI capabilities strengthen the existing static analysis and unit test generation offering, providing teams the following:

  • Ability to satisfy coding requirements more easily for security and industry standards such as OWASP, CWE, CERT, PCI DSS, and more, by accelerating the remediation of static analysis violations with AI-generated code fixes in the developer IDE.
  • Ability to easily enhance existing unit test cases based on developer-crafted natural-language requirement prompts and AI-based test case refactoring.

The Jtest 2023.2 release also includes:

  • Updates to static analysis rulesets for standards including CWE 4.13, CWE Top 25 2023, CWE Top 25+ On the Cusp 2023, OWASP API Security Top 10 2023, and DISA ASD STIG.
  • FIPs compliance to ensure government data is stored and encrypted securely and with the proper levels of confidentiality, integrity, and authenticity.
  • Updates to Jtest's IDE support, including IntelliJ 2023.2, Eclipse 2023-06 (4.28), Eclipse 2023-09 (4.29), and VS Code enhancements for static analysis severity ratings.

The integration with OpenAI accelerates the violation remediation process by providing AI-generated recommended fixes for defects found through static analysis scans. These enhancements enable developers to accelerate the remediation process for static analysis violations. Developers can focus on writing new code, increase code development productivity, and achieve compliance with industry and security standards.

The integration with OpenAI further extends Parasoft Jtest's existing AI-based capabilities for automatic creation of unit tests. Parasoft Jtest includes bulk unit test generation capabilities powered by Parasoft proprietary AI algorithms that allow developers to easily generate unit test suites for uncovered source code. This enables teams to easily move from zero to up to 60% or more code coverage with almost no manual effort.

The new GenAI features in Parasoft Jtest add another powerful capability by allowing developers to augment existing unit test cases. By providing a natural-language prompt, users can easily refactor, update, and improve their test cases based on specific requirements.

"We're incredibly proud to release these powerful new capabilities in Parasoft Jtest 2023.2, which represent a major leap forward in our ongoing commitment to helping developers achieve the highest levels of quality, security, and productivity in their Java code," said Igor Kirilenko, Chief Product Officer at Parasoft. "By leveraging the cutting-edge Generative AI technologies, we're providing our users with the most advanced and efficient tools available to meet and exceed their software testing needs."

Request a briefing to see how Parasoft's Java developer productivity solution enhanced with GenAI accelerates the remediation of static analysis violations and the creation and maintenance of unit tests.

About Parasoft

Parasoft helps organizations continuously deliver high-quality software with its AI-powered software testing platform and automated test solutions. Supporting the embedded, enterprise, and IoT markets, Parasoft's proven technologies reduce the time, effort, and cost of delivering secure, reliable, and compliant software by integrating everything from deep code analysis and unit testing to web UI and API testing, plus service virtualization and complete code coverage, into the delivery pipeline. Bringing all this together, Parasoft's award-winning reporting and analytics dashboard provides a centralized view of quality, enabling organizations to deliver with confidence and succeed in today's most strategic ecosystems and development initiatives—security, safety-critical, Agile, DevOps, and continuous testing.

