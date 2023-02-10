AI-Powered Medication Management Solution by DrFirst Named an Edison Awards Finalist

Prestige Nomination is Second-Year Honor for Company's Patient Safety Innovation

ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DrFirst's SmartRenewal was named a finalist in the Edison Awards this week, recognizing the solution's innovative use of artificial intelligence (AI) to improve efficiency for healthcare providers and safety for patients. For the second consecutive year, the Edison Awards recognizes DrFirst's pioneering use of AI to make clinical workflows more efficient and medication errors less likely.

While healthcare industry standards attempt to make data accessible across disparate computer systems, interoperability remains a challenge, and transmitted data is often not understood by receiving systems. SmartRenewal uses patented AI technology to bridge the interoperability gap so clinicians can renew prescriptions without the manual clicks and keystrokes previously required to import medication details into discrete fields in the electronic health record (EHR) system.

"Manually entering prescription data is not only tedious and time-consuming – it's also dangerous," said G. Cameron Deemer, CEO of DrFirst. "We're pleased that the award judges recognize the impact of making data accessible and usable across provider and pharmacy systems. Doing so is vital for physicians to renew prescriptions quickly and safely and get medications into patients' hands sooner."

From nearly 400 nominations, this year's Edison Awards finalists were chosen by senior business executives and industry experts from around the globe.

"Innovation is critical to every company," said Frank Bonafilia, executive director, Edison Awards. "The 2023 Edison Awards Finalists all found a better way to improve consumers' lives by designing the future."

The awards are named for Thomas A. Edison, whose extraordinary contributions garnered 1,093 U.S. patents, pioneered multiple industries, and made him a household name worldwide.

About The Edison Awards

The Edison Awards is an annual competition designed to honor excellence in new product and service development, marketing, human-centered design and innovation. Winners represent "game changing" products, services and excellence and leadership in innovation around four criteria: Concept, Value, Delivery and Impact. Started in 1987, The Awards are named after inventor Thomas A. Edison and symbolize the persistence and excellence in innovation personified by him.

About DrFirst

Since 2000, DrFirst has pioneered healthcare technology solutions and consulting services that securely connect people at touchpoints of care to improve patient outcomes. We create unconventional solutions that solve care collaboration, medication management, price transparency, and adherence challenges faced in healthcare. We unite the Healthiverse—the interconnected healthcare universe—by providing our clients with real-time access to the information they need, exactly when and how they need it, so patients get the best care possible. DrFirst solutions are used by nearly 325,000 healthcare professionals, including more than 220,000 prescribers, 70,000 pharmacies, 300 EHRs and health information systems, and 1,500 hospitals in the U.S. and Canada. To learn more, visit www.DrFirst.com and follow @DrFirst.

