AI-Powered Multi-Channel Messaging Marketplace Platform Set to Transform Southeast Asia's Digital Landscape

PeaCom

28 Jun, 2023

Tech industry newcomer, PeaCom, debuts in Southeast Asia, forging partnerships with Telcos and global messaging platforms.

SINGAPORE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PeaCom, an AI-Powered startup specializing in multi-channel communication and customer engagement solutions, is excited to announce its official launch in Southeast Asia, beginning with Singapore, Vietnam, Myanmar, and Laos. With a vision to reshape the digital landscape, the company has already secured partnerships with regional giants such as Shopee and has gained access to the largest, tier-one enterprises in the airlines and digital TV industries through its strategic partner, Mobifone Global.

Drawing inspiration from global leaders like Sinch.com & CM.com, PeaCom aims to equip businesses with innovative communication solutions that enhance customer experience and foster growth. The company's state-of-the-art technology empowers businesses to engage with their customers in more personalized and impactful ways, across a multitude of channels and platforms.

"We are eager to share key insights with other regional partners, following successful rollouts with some of our partners," said Han Truong, Founder of PeaCom. "We've observed open and clickthrough rates increase 2 to 10 times, and a renewal rate that is 3 times more efficient than existing channels."

Large enterprises are beginning to adopt PeaCom's innovative solutions after rigorous months of testing and proof-of-concept (POC) trials. Some are initiating national and regional implementation to enhance their customer engagement strategies, improve customer satisfaction, and ultimately drive business growth.

"Consumers now prefer to engage with brands on their terms, across different languages and channels, whether it is RCS, Viber, WhatsApp, Facebook, Telegram, iMessage, and we need to be able to provide them with prompt and accurate responses," said Han. "This is only achievable by deeply understanding the businesses and then distilling the solutions and messages back to the consumers in the most convenient, simplest, and efficient way."

Scaling such operations would have been technically challenging a year ago. However, with the aid of AI and current technologies, PeaCom can execute this more effectively, swiftly, and economically.

PeaCom is dedicated to equipping businesses in Southeast Asia with the tools they need to excel in this AI revolution. With its AI-powered, innovative solutions, the company is set to become a significant player in the region. PeaCom distinguishes itself as the first platform in the market to operate seamlessly across multiple communication channels, such as RCS, Viber, Facebook, Telegram, Zalo, Google Business Message, Apple Business Message, and more. This unique capability positions PeaCom as a forward-thinking solution that is shaping the future of customer engagement. In today's evolving landscape of conversational marketing, where personalized and interactive conversations are key, PeaCom's platform is ideally positioned to leverage these trends. By offering advanced features like AI-powered chatbots, dynamic messaging experiences, and real-time customer insights, PeaCom enables businesses to build meaningful relationships and deliver exceptional customer experiences. With PeaCom, businesses can stay ahead of the curve and revolutionize their customer engagement strategies.

For businesses and brands interested in utilizing PeaCom, or Telcos and Agencies looking to white-label our platform, visit PeaCom.co or contact us at [email protected]

About PeaCom

PeaCom is an AI-Powered startup specializing in multi-channel communication and customer engagement solutions.

