AI Powered News App Audibrow, Launched by a Y Combinator Alumni Lets You Listen to Written Web News and Content

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Do you have the time to sit and read the news for 2 hours? Is it okay to miss the news that's important to you?... We didn't think so.

Audibrow's free news app is the first AI-powered news app that reads aloud news & educational content with human-like speech. When you don't have time to read, simply listen to the same content.

AudiBrow app lets you listen to written content from top web blogs and news sites. Use AudiBrow while commuting, at the gym, while cooking or in the background.

Founded by Y Combinator alumni Lloyd Jacob and brilliant engineer Alex Burakovskiy, this news app is quickly gaining popularity.

Listen to Tech, Sports, Business and Political news from TechCrunch, Cnet, VentureBeat, Reuters, BBC, The Guardian, CNBC, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, & more.

The best time to get caught up with your news is during that long commute to work, while at the gym, or while cooking.

Their app is available for install on Apple devices or Android devices. The app is compatible with standard smart watches, Android Auto and Apple Car play. Future release will bring about Alexa integrations and 2-way voice interactions.

According to co-founder Lloyd, "The sites on our app benefit hugely. We drive traffic to them when users don't have time to read. Since we load the actual website, we lift the site's DAU, time on site, brand loyalty, and revenues they generate via ads and links."

According to Alex, CTO "We use AI powered Text-to-Voice (TTS) technology which produces human-like speech and delivers high-fidelity audio. We also made our audio streaming extremely fast, and the app simple in order to improve the user's experience."

The app is new and competing in a high revenue and competitive market. However, Lloyd and Alex have plans to scale their content and differentiate their content. Expect to see significant new content channels to read and hear in 2020.

Additionally, they recently launched an "Educational" section lets you listen to Y Combinator's famous Paul Graham Essay series.

Samples of their audio content can be found here:

