AI-Powered Sales Assistant Exceed.ai Announces New Machine Learning Capabilities to Answer Prospects' Questions, Reply to Objections and Inquiries

SUNNYVALE, California, June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Exceed.ai, an AI-powered sales assistant technology that automatically communicates with leads and enables sales reps to scale their efforts, announced today a new platform version with enhanced machine learning (ML) that continuously learns when to respond and how to best answer questions throughout the lead engagement and qualification process. The AI assistant appropriately responds to objections and inquiries, and determines the best calls to action to present to prospects, such as a demo, case study or meeting, and when and how to follow up. In addition, conversations that start in chat can be seamlessly continued over email as needed.

Exceed.ai identifies new prospects with a high degree of efficiency by automatically contacting, engaging, following up, qualifying and booking meetings with leads using natural, two-way conversations over email and website chat. By offloading error prone and tedious tasks, sales reps can use their time and efforts more effectively to interact only with relevant leads. Exceed.ai clients have been able to increase sales opportunities by 80 percent while also reducing costs associated with qualifying leads by 67 percent.

"With Exceed.ai, companies can ensure that no money is left on the table due to leads falling through the cracks," said Exceed.ai Co-Founder and CEO Ilan Kasan. "Exceed.ai helps sales reps become more effective by freeing them up to spend more time interacting with qualified leads and increasing their close rate. Companies can achieve better sales results with the sales reps they have rather than the costly expense of hiring new sales development reps."

Research has shown that on average 71 percent of leads are never followed up with because qualifying and nurturing leads is a difficult process that sales reps struggle to perform with consistency. New leads that are contacted within an hour of their query being submitted, however, are nearly seven times as likely to be qualified compared to those contacted after an hour — and more than 60 times as likely to be qualified as leads contacted after 24 hours or more. When reps work with leads that have been qualified with Exceed.ai, conversion rates have increased for clients by 64 percent.

"Machine learning and automation are increasingly an integral part of today's sales and marketing landscape," said Exceed.ai Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer Yaron Ismah-Moshe. "The technology has been proven to work, delivering high ROIs for sales and marketing departments as the technology is becoming a necessity, rather than a bonus, to stay ahead of the competition."

"With Exceed.ai as part of our core sales stack," said ChannelSight Chief Commercial Officer Niall O'Gorman, "we're able to generate two times more qualified leads – allowing us to focus on quality conversations with engaged prospects and moving deals forward instead of chasing them."

Automated conversations can be customized to match the company's sales playbook, capturing the company's best practices, qualification criteria, and brand identity, while customizing every conversation based on the prospect's firmographics and personal profile. Exceed.ai also has an intuitive, user-friendly dashboard to provide insights and analytics into sales team effectiveness, communication, and messaging.

About Exceed.ai

Founded in 2016, Exceed.ai is an AI-powered sales assistant platform that automatically communicates with leads and enables sales and marketing teams to scale their lead engagement and qualification efforts. Exceed.ai follows up with every lead and qualifies them quickly and easily though two-way, automated conversations with prospects using natural language over chat and email. Sales reps are freed from performing error-prone and repetitive tasks, allowing them to focus on revenue generating activities such as phone calls and demos with potential customers. For more information, visit Exceed.ai.

Media Contact:

Josh Turner

JT Public Relations

josh@jtpublicrelations.com

Mobile: 917-231-0550

SOURCE Exceed.ai

Related Links

http://exceed.ai/

