A.I.-powered Sales Impact solution revolutionizes multi-unit market planning

"Our sales impact methodology includes variables like time of day and day of week, as well as other complex distance measurements. These allow real estate teams to evaluate customer behavior and accurately predict the sales transfer that will shift from an existing site and a proposed location," said SiteZeus CEO Hannibal Baldwin. "More importantly, Sales Impact provides all that information within seconds, enabling the analysis to be completed in real time."

Real estate teams at multi-unit brands in the restaurant, retail and other brick-and-mortar business segments can use the SiteZeus Sales Impact solution to:

Understand impact scenarios Determine infill potential Maximize revenue per market Build proactive fortressing strategies

SiteZeus' Sales Impact solution goes much deeper than the traditional methods brands have relied upon to measure cannibalization, such as manual pin studies. Pin studies rely on in-person surveys that can take weeks to deliver. They use samples of data instead of studying the entire year, not accounting for seasonal differences. Those less-intricate studies, which fail to predict sales cannibalization accurately, have often cost franchisees their profits.

"Before SiteZeus, pin studies required us to schedule on-site intercepts and wait for results, often weeks or even months per site. Now, getting sales impact studies takes minutes, at most; the difference in speed is night and day," said Jim Avery, Director of Development at Jack's Family Restaurants.

Baldwin agreed that SiteZeus' A.I. platform runs accurate sales impact analyses at game-changing speeds. "We're excited to empower the best multi-unit brands with this extraordinary solution that will absolutely help them reduce sales impact and maximize revenue in any market," he said.

To see how leading multi-unit brands leverage SiteZeus' A.I.-powered Sales Impact solution, interested parties can register for an upcoming webinar that will take place at 1 p.m. ET on March 10. For a custom demo or to learn more about Sales Impact, reach out to [email protected] .

