AI-Powered Search and Provider Data Solutions to Simplify and Improve Member Experience

BOSTON, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kyruus Health , the leading care access platform, today announced the launch of two products for health plans; Guide, a conversational AI search experience, and Provider Data Solutions, a provider data management and attestation solution. In combination, these solutions are designed to help health plans use their provider data to deliver a better member experience while helping to connect members to the right care.

Guide and Provider Data Solutions are the newest additions to Kyruus Connect for Payers, the care access platform that unifies data to streamline provider search, drive member engagement, and guide people to make informed care choices—all while advancing your organization’s growth and compliance goals.

Improving Member Experiences with Conversational AI Search

Built upon foundational large language models, Guide utilizes natural language processing and generative AI to create a seamless and intuitive experience for members seeking care. The solution leverages Kyruus Health's expertise in supporting over 1 billion searches for care and helps members select a provider that best fits their medical and personal preferences by offering digestible definitions of clinical specialties and medical terminology.

"People are looking for guidance in navigating their care options but complex filters, clinical jargon, and multiple clicks can be overwhelming and create barriers," said Peter Boumenot, Chief Product Officer at Kyruus Health. "Conversational search streamlines the experience, making it easier and faster for people to find the care they need and even schedule appointments—all within a single, frictionless experience."

Enhancing Provider Data for Health Plans

With provider information scattered across multiple databases, tools, and processes, maintaining a unified and accurate data source for health plans is costly and difficult. According to the Gartner® Hype Cycle™ Report , "Payers experience increased consumer and provider satisfaction as well as better financial results and operational efficiency when operating with more accurate provider data. Improved claims payment performance—including lower denial rates and improved financial reconciliation—are an example of a function improved by better provider data. Additionally, provider data management (PDM) tools reduce the risk of state and federal regulatory penalties for poor provider directory data quality."

Kyruus Health's Provider Data Solutions improve data quality through the ingestion, curation, and cleansing of data from various sources, building on the compliance and attestation capabilities launched through Validate . The result is a single, trusted source of truth of provider data that is more convenient and reliable across all access points. Kyruus Health payer customers are already experiencing the difference with enhanced provider profiles, with increases in member interactions of up to 114%.

In addition to better data quality and richness, 92% of consumers also express interest in scheduling appointments online according to the 2024 Care Access Benchmark Report for Health Plans ,. To fill this need, Kyruus Health's Provider Data Solutions also enable health plans to collect and display availability and appointment scheduling information, driving better member engagement and closing gaps in care.

"As a foundation for innovative technologies like Gen AI, accurate and reliable provider data is critical," said Harshit Shah, Chief Technology Officer of Kyruus Health. "With Kyruus Health's Provider Data Solutions, we meticulously manage and optimize provider data, enhancing its accuracy and trustworthiness, which paves the way for more meaningful AI-powered interactions and a superior member experience."

Gartner, Hype Cycle for U.S. Healthcare Payers, 2024, By Mandi Bishop, Austynn Eubank, Connie Salgy, 29 July 2024.

