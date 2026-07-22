AI-Powered Skincare Brand NUVÉE Skin Lab Launches Personalized Day & Night Serums

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NUVÉE Skin Lab, a pioneer in next-generation beauty technology, announced the official launch of its AI-driven skincare brand this month. The company introduces a revolutionary approach to personal care by delivering highly customized, dual-action day and night serums tailored to the unique biological needs of individual consumers.

NUVÉE Skin Lab introduces custom Day & Night Serums powered by AI. Designed to protect by day and repair by night, NUVÉE delivers clean, precision skincare tailored to your unique skin profile. Algorithmic precision meets clean beauty. NUVÉE Skin Lab's AI model analyzes six key dimensions of skin health to generate high-performance, bespoke serum formulas for optimal daily performance.

Through the company's proprietary platform, users upload a simple selfie to receive an instant, comprehensive skin condition report. NUVÉE's advanced AI model evaluates the complexion with algorithmic precision, analyzing six key dimensions of skin health: fine lines and wrinkles, visible redness, skin texture, pores, blemishes, and tone evenness. The platform then instantly generates twin, bespoke formulas engineered to protect the skin during the day and supports overnight renewal.

"Standardized, off-the-shelf skincare ignores the fact that your skin's needs shift dramatically between sunrise and sunset," said the Co-Founder of NUVÉE Skin Lab. "By combining advanced AI analysis with clean, high-performance ingredients, NUVÉE eliminates the guesswork. We are delivering true personalization directly to the consumer's doorstep."

The brand enters the market at a critical intersection of beauty technology and hyper-personalization, positioned to disrupt the prestige skincare sector. By bridging the gap between advanced dermatology and at-home convenience, NUVÉE establishes a highly scalable digital infrastructure designed for the future of custom beauty. This data-driven model allows the platform to continuously optimize formulations as the consumer's skin evolves over time, creating an indispensable, long-term consumer relationship.

The commercial rollout marks the first phase of NUVÉE's aggressive growth strategy. The brand plans to rapidly scale its core AI capabilities, refine its skin analysis models, and expand its portfolio of custom topical solutions to capture a dominant share of the prestige personalized beauty market.

Consumers can experience their personalized skin analysis and order their custom day and night serum systems by visiting the official website at NuveeSkinLab.com.

About NUVÉE Skin Lab

Founded in 2025, NUVÉE Skin Lab is a technology-driven beauty brand specializing in personalized skincare solutions. Utilizing advanced artificial intelligence, the company analyzes individual skin profiles to formulate bespoke day and night serums, delivering targeted efficacy and measurable, transformative results.

Media Contact

Company: NUVÉE Skin Lab

Contact Person: Julian Brooks

Phone: 510-736-3938

Email: [email protected]

Website: NuveeSkinLab.com

SOURCE NUVÉE Skin Lab