AI-Powered Social Marketing App Introduces Image Suggestions to Simplify Social Media Content Creation: Hookle

HELSINKI, Nov. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the dynamic landscape of social media marketing, an innovative mobile app is set to redefine the game for small businesses. Hookle has announced the launch of its latest cutting-edge feature, smart image suggestions based on artificial intelligence and high-quality image stocks.

As the latest step on Hookle's mission to simplify and streamline small businesses' social posting and enhance their social media presence, the image suggestion feature enables users to effortlessly elevate their posts with AI-powered image recommendations. With just a click, Hookle users can get the perfect visuals for their posts in seconds.

This game-changing feature seamlessly complements Hookle's existing social media management solution that provides powerful scheduling, cross-platform publishing, and analytics - all in one app. By integrating image suggestions with the acclaimed 'Smart Content Suggestion' feature, which automatically generates captions for users' social posts, these tools together offer a comprehensive solution for effective and time-efficient social media presence.

"We understand the challenges small businesses face in creating compelling social media content efficiently. With the introduction of image suggestions, Hookle continues its mission to empower entrepreneurs, freelancers, and small business owners by simplifying their social media management processes," says Tero Seppala, CEO of Hookle.

In the fiercely competitive realm of social media management dominated by industry heavyweights such as Hootsuite and Sprout Social, Hookle prioritizes simplicity and tailors its features for small businesses. Hookle stands out from its competitors with an intuitive interface, cost-effective solutions, and AI assistance designed for entrepreneurs. Notably, Hookle aims to conquer the long tail of the market—the worldwide landscape of small businesses. This strategic focus positions Hookle as the go-to AI-powered social media marketing app for the global small business community.

The Hookle app is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms. Small business owners can try it out for free to experience the power of AI-assisted social media marketing firsthand.

Contact

Tero Seppala, CEO at Hookle, [email protected], linkedin.com/in/teroseppala

About

Hookle is the #1 AI-powered all-in-one social media marketing app designed specifically for small businesses. It helps entrepreneurs manage their social media presence efficiently and grow their businesses. By simplifying the complexity of AI technology into ease of use, Hookle is leading the way in AI-based social media marketing for small businesses. For more information, please visit the Hookle website at www.hookle.net.

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/hookle/i/hookle--ai-powered-social-media-marketing-app,c3242792 Hookle: AI-Powered Social Media Marketing App https://news.cision.com/hookle/i/hookle-app--image-suggestion-feature,c3242789 Hookle App: Image Suggestion Feature https://news.cision.com/hookle/i/hookle--ai-powered-social-marketing-app,c3242791 Hookle: AI-Powered Social Marketing App

SOURCE Hookle