AI-Powered Social Media Management Revolutionizing Marketing for 300 Million Micro-Businesses

Hookle is transforming marketing for 300 million micro-businesses with its AI-powered app, simplifying social media management from start to finish. By automating everything from content creation to performance tracking, Hookle allows small business owners to effortlessly manage their online presence-all from one mobile platform, without the need for expensive agencies or complex tools

HELSINKI, Sept. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hookle, a pioneer in innovative social media AI solutions, has introduced a comprehensive AI-driven social media app designed to simplify and democratize marketing for micro businesses. The app manages a micro business's entire social media process, utilizing AI at every step - from easy account setup and content creation to posting and performance analysis - all in one place, accessible from a mobile device.

Micro businesses of fewer than 10 employees, represent more than 90% of global businesses, totaling a staggering 300+ million businesses. In the modern business world, a strong online presence is increasingly vital, yet often dominated by larger companies. Hookle's mission is clear: to help small business owners succeed in social media marketing.

"Our AI-powered app democratizes social media marketing, ensuring accessibility and affordability for everyone. Whether you run a small business, a traditional brick-and-mortar shop, a local business, or work as a freelancer or entrepreneur, you can finally manage all your marketing effortlessly in one place, without complex tools or expensive agencies," says Tero Seppala, CEO of Hookle.

The app revolutionizes social media management with its comprehensive AI capabilities right from the start. Upon connecting the first social channel, the AI automatically sets up the user's profile and autonomously creates post suggestions tailored to the brand's voice and language. This eliminates the need for complex setup processes and provides engaging, ready-made social posts - all without any effort on the user's part. Leveraging AI, it also generates compelling content ideas, creates engaging social posts, suggests high-quality images, and optimizes posting schedules, ensuring that users maintain a consistent and effective online presence effortlessly.

"We understand the struggles small business owners face in managing social media. Our app offers a simple yet powerful solution, blending cutting-edge AI technology with an incredibly easy user interface," Seppala explained. "While enterprise-focused tools strive to keep users locked in, we recognize that our users prioritize focusing on their core business rather than spending excessive time on social media management. They value efficiently getting their social media posts done - and that's why they love us!"

The Hookle app offers an all-in-one platform where users can connect their social media accounts, create and schedule posts, and monitor their performance across different channels. It simplifies the entire process, enabling small business owners to concentrate on their core operations while still maintaining a vital online presence.

Hookle's AI-based social media management app is available for download on both iOS and Android platforms. To learn more about AI-assisted social media marketing and get started, head to our homepage.

Contact

Tero Seppala, CEO at Hookle, [email protected], linkedin.com/in/teroseppala

About Hookle

Hookle is a leading developer of innovative AI-powered tools revolutionizing marketing for micro businesses around the world. By leveraging artificial intelligence, Hookle simplifies social media management, enabling small business owners to boost their online presence efficiently and affordably.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com.

https://news.cision.com/hookle/r/ai-powered-social-media-management-revolutionizing-marketing-for-300-million-micro-businesses,c4036365

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/22901/4036365/3007488.pdf Release https://news.cision.com/hookle/i/ai-powered-hookle-revolutionize-marketing-for-300-million-micro-businesses,c3333139 AI-Powered Hookle Revolutionize Marketing for 300 Million Micro-Businesses

SOURCE Hookle