AI-Powered Symptom Checker Ubie Selects HealthTap to Provide Same-Day Virtual Doctor Visits to Millions of Users

Leading Virtual Healthcare Provider Makes it Easy and Affordable for Ubie Users Concerned About Symptoms to Connect with a Doctor, With or Without Insurance

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and NEW YORK, Aug. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ubie , an advanced AI-powered symptom checker with 7 million-plus monthly users, and HealthTap , a leading national virtual healthcare provider, today announced that Ubie's US-based users will be able to connect with a board-certified HealthTap doctor in real-time from the Ubie platform.

"We're excited about how the partnership between Ubie and Healthtap will shape the future of accessible and streamlined healthcare," said Dr. Yoshinori Abe, Ubie co-CEO. "From the comfort of their homes, symptomatic patients can leverage Ubie's cutting-edge disease prediction AI to quickly identify potential conditions and the care they should seek, then seamlessly access same-day primary care through our link with HealthTap's platform. We believe this collaboration will revolutionize the traditional healthcare experience with a patient-centered solution that saves time and money, along with leading to better care outcomes."

Ubie's advanced AI symptom checker provides users with accurate and personalized healthcare guidance by drawing from a dataset of 50,000 clinical research papers and is validated by a panel of 50+ medical experts. Partnering with HealthTap is an important step forward in the company's mission to guide people to appropriate medical care with technology.

"HealthTap is a natural and valuable extension of the Ubie symptom checker user experience," said Sean Mehra, founder and CEO of HealthTap. "Because HealthTap is easy and affordable to use with or without health insurance, it's the ideal partner to support Ubie's large base of users from all walks of life."

HealthTap makes it easy and affordable to connect with a doctor via video, phone, or text, with or without health insurance. Unlike most telemedicine companies, HealthTap specializes in long-term primary care to manage ongoing health conditions with the customer's doctor of choice. Customers can also connect with a doctor in a minute or less for urgent medical concerns.

HealthTap and Ubie maintain the highest privacy and data security standards. Patient information shared within the platform will be handled in compliance with all applicable regulations.

For more information, please visit healthtap.com and ubiehealth.com .

About Ubie

Ubie is a NY-based health-tech startup founded by a medical doctor and an engineer in 2017. At the heart of Ubie's platform is its AI Symptom Checker, available at ubiehealth.com . This groundbreaking tool leverages an advanced AI questionnaire engine to predict diseases for over 7 million patients each month and guide them to appropriate care. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, Ubie aims to close care gaps and empower healthcare access for all with its cutting-edge solutions.

About HealthTap

HealthTap is a leading virtual healthcare practice delivering quality, affordable primary and urgent care throughout the U.S., serving more than 23 million members monthly, with or without health insurance. Unlike most virtual healthcare companies, HealthTap provides access to a long-term primary care doctor of the member's choice to support all aspects of their health, including treating chronic and ongoing conditions. While easy to use with health insurance, HealthTap caters to those paying out of pocket by offering an affordable subscription for ongoing primary care and a one-time fee for urgent care visits. Members can conduct virtual doctor visits via text, video, or phone. HealthTap also offers a free Q&A platform where members can submit questions to be answered by a network of 90,000 doctors across 147 specialties. Eval360 lets many Medicare Advantage members access HealthTap primary care doctors for a yearly comprehensive wellness exam. HealthTap partners with Samsung to provide online visits using its smart TVs. HealthTap earns an average of 4.9 out of 5-star ratings for its thousands of virtual doctor visits each year. For more information, visit healthtap.com .

SOURCE Ubie, Inc.