AI-Powered TIL Analysis by Lunit Unveils Prognostic Insights for Colon Cancer - published in npj Precision Oncology

News provided by

Lunit

27 Nov, 2023, 09:05 ET

  • AI-powered spatial analysis of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes using Lunit SCOPE IO provides accurate prognosis prediction in stage II–III colon cancer

SEOUL, South Korea, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, published a new study in npj Precision Oncology (Nature Partner Journal), using Lunit SCOPE IO to predict prognosis in stage II–III colon cancer via AI-powered spatial analysis of tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL). This study showed that Lunit SCOPE IO and the power of AI for spatial TIL analysis can provide clinicians with a practical and efficient tool to enhance prognosis prediction.

Continue Reading
Lunit's AI-powered TIL analyzer, Lunit SCOPE IO
Lunit's AI-powered TIL analyzer, Lunit SCOPE IO

Traditionally recognized as a biomarker that can be related to cancer prognosis, TIL densities in the tumor microenvironment (TME) offer valuable insights into the patient's immune response to the tumor. However, the manual evaluation of TIL densities has been laborious and time-consuming, even requiring additional steps in tissue preparation, such as special lymphocyte staining. Moreover, manual evaluation is prone to variability between observers.

The study utilized Lunit SCOPE IO, Lunit's AI-powered hematoxylin and eosin (H&E) whole-slide image (WSI) analyzer, to evaluate intratumoral TIL (iTIL) and tumor-related stromal TIL (sTIL) densities from WSIs of 289 patients with stage II–III colon cancer treated with surgery and adjuvant therapy. Patients with confirmed recurrences showed significantly lower sTIL densities compared to those with no recurrence (mean sTIL density 630.2/mm2 in cases with confirmed recurrence vs. 1021.3/mm2 in no recurrence).

The study also identified distinct risk groups: patients with the lowest iTIL and sTIL were grouped as high-risk, patients with higher sTIL than the median as low-risk, and intermediate-risk group. These groups were predictive of recurrence-free survival time and were independently associated with clinical outcomes after adjusting for other clinical factors. This result suggests that AI-powered TIL analysis can provide practical and reliable prognostic information for stage II–III colon cancer.

"Despite progress in colon cancer treatments, we still see a relapse in about 20–30% of stage II–III patients. This underscores the need for more precise prognostic biomarkers," said Brandon Suh, CEO of Lunit. "With the integration of AI, Lunit's innovative approach not only simplifies the evaluation process but also holds the potential to guide treatment decisions and improve patient outcomes with a tailored approach."

About Lunit
Founded in 2013, Lunit is a deep learning-based medical AI company on a mission to conquer cancer. We are committed to harnessing AI to ensure accurate diagnosis and optimal treatment for each cancer patient using AI-powered medical image analytics and AI biomarkers.

As a medical AI company grounded on clinical evidence, our findings are presented in major peer-reviewed journals, such as the Journal of Clinical Oncology and the Lancet Digital Health, and global conferences, including ASCO and RSNA.

After receiving FDA clearance and the CE Mark, our flagship Lunit INSIGHT suite is clinically used in approximately 3,000+ hospitals and medical institutions across 40+ countries. Lunit is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea, with offices and representatives worldwide. For more information, please visit lunit.io.

About Lunit SCOPE
Lunit SCOPE is a suite of AI-powered software that analyzes tissue slide images for digital pathology and AI biomarker development, aiming to optimize workflow and facilitate more accurate and predictive clinical data for clinicians and researchers.

Lunit SCOPE platform offers multiple AI-powered tissue analysis products and assays that can streamline digital pathology workflow and diagnostics and enhance the drug development process.

Lunit SCOPE IO analyzes the tumor microenvironment (TME) based on H&E analysis and provides AI-based predictive clinical outcome information. In addition, AI-driven Immunohistochemistry (IHC) slide analysis services are offered through products such as Lunit SCOPE PD-L1, Lunit SCOPE HER2, Lunit SCOPE ER/PR, and others.

SOURCE Lunit

Also from this source

Lunit's AI-Powered Mammography Analysis Solution Proves Comparable to Radiologists in Breast Cancer Detection - published in European Radiology

Lunit's AI-Powered Mammography Analysis Solution Proves Comparable to Radiologists in Breast Cancer Detection - published in European Radiology

Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, today announced that in a study recently...
New Study Backs that Lunit's AI Model Transforms Chest Radiograph Reporting, Enhancing Screening Efficiency and Safety - to be presented at RSNA 2023

New Study Backs that Lunit's AI Model Transforms Chest Radiograph Reporting, Enhancing Screening Efficiency and Safety - to be presented at RSNA 2023

Lunit (KRX:328130.KQ), a leading provider of AI-powered solutions for cancer diagnostics and therapeutics, is set to unveil eight groundbreaking...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.