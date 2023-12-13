AI-Powered Wealth Management Solutions Platform AlphaTrAI Continues Growth Trajectory, Filling Two Senior Leadership Roles

Scott Ruddick joins as Head of Business Development and Sami Tarazi as Senior Director, Application Development

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AlphaTrAI – a technology-enabled solutions firm that delivers results through transformative artificial intelligence – announced today the continued expansion of its executive team with the addition of Scott Ruddick as Head of Business Development and Sami Tarazi as Senior Director, Application Development. The financial services industry veterans complement the firm's already impressive roster of accomplished professionals.

"I'm thrilled to see the AlphaTrAI story resonate with so many high-caliber professionals from both the financial services and scientific communities," said AlphaTrAI founder and CEO, Bill Dwyer. "When I first envisioned a firm that would capitalize on opportunities at the intersection of artificial intelligence and wealth management, I could only dream of assembling the team we have in place. Some of the best minds in their respective fields are putting their talents to work for AlphaTrAI. Scott and Sami are the latest impressive additions to the team, with each bringing incredible experience and passion to their roles. I can't wait to see what we'll accomplish together."

In his role, Mr. Ruddick will lead the expansion of AlphaTrAI's investment and demand-generation strategies and drive execution and pricing strategy on end-solutions through various partnership channels. Additionally, he will work closely with local solutions teams to evaluate trends and establish key sales initiatives.

Previously, Mr. Ruddick served as Strategic Relationship Manager at Altrinsic Global Advisors, where he oversaw the investment management firm's consultant relations efforts and focused on developing relationships with institutional investors and advisory partners. Before that, he served in several leadership roles, including Managing Partner at Arboretum Global; Head of Distribution at Prio Wealth; Partner and Chief Marketing Officer at Advisors Partners; Head of Institutional at Eaton Vance; and Managing Director and Head of Institutional Distribution at Mellon Capital Management.

"I'm thrilled to bring my team-building, sales and distribution experience to AlphaTrAI," said Mr. Ruddick. "Bill and the entire team are at the forefront of reimagining how AI can revolutionize the way we serve institutional, wealth and retail clients."

Mr. Tarazi has over three decades of financial services industry experience. His expertise in transformative technologies, enterprise information management, analytics, software engineering and machine learning will allow him to make an immediate impact at the firm.

Mr. Tarazi will manage the entire software development lifecycle in his new role, from requirements gathering to design, development, testing and deployment. He will also be responsible for building and managing a team of developers and ensuring they have the resources and tools to deliver high-quality software solutions.

Previously, Mr. Tarazi served in a variety of roles with RBC, including Senior Director of Data Management Products; Senior Director, Enterprise Information Management; and Senior Manager, CRM & Client Information Systems. After spending 15 years with the bank, he co-founded and served as Chief Technology Officer at a software development firm, Marketware International.

Mr. Tarazi said, "The culture of collaboration, innovation and customer focus fostered at AlphaTrAI is truly the gold standard. Teaming up with such a remarkable group of professionals to create synergies and unleash the potential of AI is a great opportunity."

