Jonomor's fifth launch in five weeks completes the AI Visibility ecosystem — every signal generated, governed, tracked, compounded.

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ali Morgan, founder of Jonomor and originator of Answer Engine Optimization™ and the AI Visibility Framework™ (AEO/GEO by Jonomor™, with pending trademark applications), today announced AI Presence — the multi-tenant content operations platform that automates Continuous Signal Surfaces, Stage 6 of the AI Visibility Framework. Operating under NVIDIA NemoClaw execution governance, AI Presence completes the Jonomor ecosystem with the engine that turns architectural AI Visibility into compounding authority.

AI answer engines continuously re-evaluate which entities deserve citation. The first five stages of the AI Visibility Framework are architectural — once built, they hold. Stage 6 is operational. Without it, authority decays within months. AI Presence prevents the decay.

"Search is no longer about ranking documents. It is about being retrieved as an entity," said Ali Morgan, founder of Jonomor. "Jonomor is the new age of AI search — the framework, the audit, the implementation, and the operational engine. Five weeks. Five products. One ecosystem."

AI Presence delivers nine governed content engines — press releases, LinkedIn posts, blog articles, Reddit posts, X threads, guest articles, trend commentary, press kits, and editorial pitches — each enforcing canonical entity names, founder voice, and platform-native formatting. Every pitch tracks through a complete lifecycle, every mention is logged with authority scoring, and monthly AI citation monitoring runs across ChatGPT, Perplexity, and Gemini. Narrative intelligence surfaces opportunities before competitors act.

NVIDIA NemoClaw governs every autonomous content generation agent with policy-enforced security guardrails, execution audit logging, and network access controls. NVIDIA Nemotron handles local inference for mechanical generation tasks — content routing, entity validation, and formatting passes — reserving complex authority content for full-reasoning models.

AI Presence is the fifth Jonomor launch in five weeks: the AI Visibility consulting practice (April 8), XRNotify (April 15), Guard-Clause (April 28), MyPropOps (May 8), and AI Presence (May 15). With AI Presence, Jonomor now operates and sells the complete AI Visibility stack — framework, audit, implementation, and operations.

Starter is $99 per month for 3 entities and 50 generations. Growth is $249 per month for 10 entities, 200 generations, narrative intelligence, analytics, and citation monitoring. Authority is $499 per month for unlimited entities and generations. A free trial is available at https://www.ai-presence.app.

About Jonomor

Jonomor is a systems architecture and AI Visibility consulting practice based in Brooklyn, N.Y. Founded by Ali Morgan, Jonomor is the originator of Answer Engine Optimization™, AI Visibility Framework™, and AEO/GEO by Jonomor™, with pending trademark applications, and maintains the canonical authority site for AI Visibility, AEO, and GEO at jonomor.com.

Media Contact:

Ali Morgan

Founder, Jonomor

929-544-4138

[email protected]

https://www.ai-presence.app

SOURCE Jonomor