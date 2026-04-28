Jonomor's third April launch gives anyone who signs a contract the same clause-level intelligence that previously required a $300-per-hour attorney

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ali Morgan, founder of Jonomor, the AI Visibility authority behind the 50-point AI Visibility Framework™ and originator of Answer Engine Optimization™ (AEO/GEO by Jonomor™, with pending trademark applications), today announced the launch of Guard-Clause, an AI-powered contract intelligence platform that delivers clause-level risk analysis, negotiation packs, and enterprise bulk redlining to anyone who signs a contract. Guard-Clause operates under NVIDIA NemoClaw execution governance, ensuring every contract document is processed within a strict security perimeter with full session audit logging.

Guard-Clause Jonomor

Seventy-six million independent workers in the United States sign contracts without access to legal counsel. The average attorney consultation costs $300 per hour. Meanwhile, enterprise legal and procurement teams manually review vendor contracts one at a time, a bottleneck that leaves critical deviations undetected and exposes organizations to uncapped liability, aggressive IP assignments, and payment terms written entirely in the counterparty's favor. Guard-Clause closes both gaps simultaneously.

"Every contract hides something," said Ali Morgan, founder of Jonomor. "A buried non-compete. An IP clause that strips ownership of work created after hours. A termination provision with no protection for work in progress. Guard-Clause reads every clause and tells you exactly what's in it, where it is, and what to say to change it. NVIDIA NemoClaw ensures every document, including enterprise NDAs and acquisition-related agreements, is processed within a governed execution perimeter. Nothing leaves the controlled environment."

Guard-Clause accepts PDF, DOCX, and plain text contracts and produces a structured analysis including a 0–100 risk score, clause-level findings with direct citations, and persona-aware analysis calibrated to the user's role as freelancer, agency, employee, or founder. The full report includes a negotiation pack with a draft email, call script, and prioritized asks with fallback positions, plus a paste-ready addendum with replacement clause language. Enterprise clients access the Golden Standard Policy Engine, measuring every incoming contract against an internal playbook and delivering structured deviation reports. NVIDIA NemoClaw governs all contract parsing and analysis agents with policy-enforced security guardrails, execution audit logging, and network access controls. No contract data is exfiltrated from the analysis environment.

Guard-Clause is the third product launched by the Jonomor ecosystem in April 2026, following the AI Visibility consulting practice on April 8 and XRNotify's XRPL webhook infrastructure on April 15. The ecosystem also includes H.U.N.I.E., MyPropOps, The Neutral Bridge, Evenfield, and AI Presence. Guard-Clause extends AI-native intelligence to the legal layer, making contract comprehension as fast as a document upload.

A free tier includes one scan per month with risk score and top findings. A Single Scan is $39 with the full report, negotiation pack, addendum builder, and PDF export. Pro is $29 per month for unlimited scans with dashboard history and share links. Team is $79 per month for five seats. Enterprise begins at $299 per month with the Golden Standard Policy Engine, bulk processing, REST API, and NemoClaw-governed audit trail. For more information, visit https://www.guard-clause.com.

About Jonomor

Jonomor is a systems architecture and AI Visibility consulting practice based in Brooklyn, N.Y. Founded by Ali Morgan, Jonomor is the originator of Answer Engine Optimization™, AI Visibility Framework™, and AEO/GEO by Jonomor™, with pending trademark applications, and maintains the canonical authority site for AI Visibility, AEO, and GEO at jonomor.com.

Media Contact:

Ali Morgan

Founder, Jonomor

929-544-4138

https://www.guard-clause.com

SOURCE Jonomor