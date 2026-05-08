Jonomor's fourth April–May launch brings AI-powered property operations into one auditable system, with NVIDIA NemoClaw governance on every agent action

BROOKLYN, N.Y., May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ali Morgan, founder of Jonomor, the AI Visibility authority behind the 50-point AI Visibility Framework™ and originator of Answer Engine Optimization™ (AEO/GEO by Jonomor™, with pending trademark applications), today announced the launch of MyPropOps, compliance-centered property operations software for landlords, property managers, and housing teams. MyPropOps operates under NVIDIA NemoClaw execution governance, ensuring every AI agent action is logged within a strict policy perimeter with a complete audit trail.

MyPropOps Jonomor

Property managers running Section 8 portfolios and HUD-inspected units face an accountability gap that consumer software cannot close. Inspections live in spreadsheets. Maintenance histories scatter across email threads. When a HUD auditor asks for the inspection record on Unit 4B from eighteen months ago, most teams cannot produce it. MyPropOps closes that gap with a single accountable system for property operations.

"Property management is a compliance discipline that landlords have been asked to run on consumer software," said Ali Morgan, founder of Jonomor. "Every inspection has a state machine. Every maintenance resolution writes to memory. Every AI recommendation is schema-validated and governance-logged. NemoClaw guarantees no AI agent touches tenant or financial data without a complete audit trail. When the auditor asks what the system did — we have the answer."

MyPropOps delivers full property and unit management, HUD-aligned inspection workflows with photo documentation, end-to-end maintenance request tracking, AES-256 encrypted document vault, separate tenant and contractor portals, and team collaboration with role-based access controls. Two authenticated AI endpoints — Maintenance Recommendation and Compliance Check — produce structured analyses with Pydantic-validated output schemas, every call governed by NemoClaw and written to H.U.N.I.E. ecosystem memory. The platform is HUD- and Section 8-ready out of the box, with templates, checklists, and audit trails purpose-built for regulatory requirements.

MyPropOps is the fourth Jonomor ecosystem launch in the April–May 2026 sequence, following the AI Visibility consulting practice (April 8), XRNotify (April 15), and Guard-Clause (April 28). The ecosystem also includes H.U.N.I.E., The Neutral Bridge, Evenfield, and AI Presence.

A free tier supports 2 properties and 5 units. Standard is $99 per month for 20 properties and 40 units. Pro is $249 per month for unlimited properties with AI insights, REST API access, two-factor authentication, full audit logs, and priority support. Enterprise begins at $599 per month with bulk audit export, SSO, multi-organization controls, and dedicated support. For more information, visit https://www.mypropops.com.

About Jonomor

Jonomor is a systems architecture and AI Visibility consulting practice based in Brooklyn, N.Y. Founded by Ali Morgan, Jonomor is the originator of Answer Engine Optimization™, AI Visibility Framework™, and AEO/GEO by Jonomor™, with pending trademark applications, and maintains the canonical authority site for AI Visibility, AEO, and GEO at jonomor.com.

Media Contact:

Ali Morgan

Founder, Jonomor

929-544-4138

https://www.mypropops.com

SOURCE Jonomor