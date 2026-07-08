AI Profit Consulting, Founded by Paul Bocco, Expands AI Automation Consulting Training Program for Service-Based Business Professionals

Expanded Program Provides Practical Framework for Professionals Seeking to Build AI Automation Consulting Businesses Serving Small and Medium-Sized Companies

CHARLOTTE, N.C., July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AI Profit Consulting, a business coaching and training company focused on AI-powered automation consulting, has announced the expansion of its AI Automation Consulting Training Program designed to help experienced professionals build recurring-revenue consulting businesses that serve small and medium-sized companies. The expanded program provides participants with practical training, implementation strategies, and ongoing support for launching and scaling AI automation consulting services across multiple industries.

Founded by entrepreneur Paul Bocco, AI Profit Consulting has developed a structured educational platform that helps professionals identify opportunities within the growing automation sector while providing guidance on client acquisition, service delivery, pricing strategies, compliance considerations, and operational systems. The program is specifically designed to support individuals interested in delivering AI-powered business solutions to owner-operated service businesses such as HVAC contractors, roofers, electricians, plumbers, landscapers, and other local service providers.

The expansion reflects increasing demand among business owners seeking practical ways to leverage artificial intelligence and automation technologies to improve efficiency, streamline operations, and enhance customer engagement. Through its updated curriculum and support resources, AI Profit Consulting aims to equip participants with the knowledge and systems needed to enter the AI consulting marketplace with a structured approach.

Responding to Growing Demand for AI-Powered Business Solutions

As artificial intelligence continues to become more accessible to organizations of all sizes, many small and medium-sized businesses are actively exploring opportunities to improve operational performance through automation. However, business owners often face challenges when evaluating technology solutions, selecting implementation strategies, and integrating new systems into existing workflows.

AI Profit Consulting was established to help bridge that gap by training professionals to become trusted advisors who can assist businesses with identifying, implementing, and managing automation solutions that address real-world operational challenges.

The expanded training program focuses on practical business applications rather than theoretical concepts. Participants learn how AI-powered tools can support lead management, customer communications, appointment scheduling, workflow automation, follow-up systems, and other operational processes that are critical to service-based businesses.

According to the company, the goal is to help participants develop consulting businesses that provide measurable value to clients while creating recurring revenue opportunities through ongoing service relationships.

The program incorporates structured guidance across multiple business disciplines, including sales methodology, prospecting, lead generation, pricing models, fulfillment systems, client onboarding, and service delivery processes. Participants also gain access to technology resources designed to simplify implementation and support long-term client success.

By focusing on practical execution and business outcomes, AI Profit Consulting seeks to prepare participants to serve organizations that may not have internal technology teams but still require modern automation capabilities to remain competitive in evolving markets.

Building on Decades of Entrepreneurial and Business Development Experience

The expansion of the training program builds upon the extensive business experience of founder Paul Bocco, who has spent more than twenty-five years building companies and helping entrepreneurs grow their operations.

Since launching his first business in 2000, Bocco has built six companies that achieved multi-seven-figure revenues while working with more than 1,000 business owners across a variety of industries. His background includes direct-response marketing, sales systems development, operational strategy, business coaching, and customer acquisition methodologies.

Prior to founding AI Profit Consulting, Bocco established a reputation for helping business owners implement scalable growth systems designed to improve revenue generation and operational efficiency. His work has supported organizations in sectors including marketing services, e-commerce, coaching, and consumer financial services.

The company's educational model reflects this entrepreneurial foundation by emphasizing implementation over theory. Rather than focusing solely on technology, the program teaches participants how to package, position, market, and deliver consulting services that address common operational challenges faced by small business owners.

The expanded training curriculum includes step-by-step frameworks that help participants understand how to identify target markets, communicate value propositions, structure service offerings, and create sustainable business models around AI-powered automation services.

In addition to technical instruction, members receive access to ongoing coaching, peer collaboration opportunities, and mastermind-style support designed to encourage continued growth beyond the initial training period.

The company believes this combination of practical business education and implementation support provides participants with a comprehensive pathway into the rapidly growing automation consulting sector.

Supporting Long-Term Growth Through Education, Community, and Implementation

A key component of AI Profit Consulting's expanded program is its focus on long-term business development rather than short-term training outcomes.

Participants receive access to an eight-week coaching framework that combines education, implementation guidance, and community support. The program is designed to help members move from initial business planning through client acquisition and service delivery while developing repeatable systems that support ongoing growth.

The company also maintains a collaborative community environment where participants can exchange insights, discuss implementation strategies, and learn from the experiences of other consultants operating in different markets.

According to AI Profit Consulting, the expansion represents a broader commitment to helping professionals capitalize on opportunities created by advances in artificial intelligence while maintaining a practical, client-focused approach to business development.

As organizations continue to evaluate how automation technologies can improve efficiency and productivity, demand for knowledgeable consultants capable of guiding implementation efforts is expected to remain strong. Through its expanded training platform, AI Profit Consulting aims to help professionals develop the skills, systems, and confidence required to meet that demand.

The company plans to continue enhancing its educational resources, implementation tools, and community support offerings as the automation marketplace evolves, providing members with ongoing access to current strategies and emerging business opportunities.

By combining entrepreneurial experience, structured training, and practical implementation methodologies, AI Profit Consulting seeks to support a new generation of consultants helping businesses navigate the growing role of artificial intelligence in everyday operations.

About AI Profit Consulting

AI Profit Consulting is a Charlotte, North Carolina-based business coaching and training company founded by Paul Bocco. The company helps experienced professionals build recurring-revenue consulting businesses focused on AI-powered automation solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Through structured training programs, coaching, implementation frameworks, and community support, AI Profit Consulting equips members with practical strategies for launching and scaling automation consulting services across a variety of industries.

Contact

Paul Bocco

Founder, AI Profit Consulting

Charlotte, North Carolina, United States

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE AI Profit Consulting