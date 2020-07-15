AI Reading Tutor Recognized For Combating The COVID Slide

SAN FRANCISCO, July 15. 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amira, AI powered software for helping students become better readers, has received four new awards for effectiveness and innovation. These awards include:

Best Use of Emerging Technology in Education (2020 Codie Finalist);

Best Online Tutor (Edtech Breakthrough Award);

Award of Excellence from Educators (Tech & Learning Magazine);

Top Education Startup (Finalist in the XTC Global Challenge).

Right now, schools are looking for new ways to deliver remote learning and to help students catch up and recover from the Covid slide. Amira's ability to help students accelerate reading mastery has resulted in significant recognition from independent evaluators as an important innovation.

During the 2019-20 school year, Amira's effectiveness was demonstrated in leading Districts across the country. As the school year concludes, Amira has received widespread recognition for effectiveness, including:

Amira has received the 2020 Award Of Excellence from Tech & Learning. Amira is a Codie nominee for Best Use of Emerging Technology for Learning in Education. Codie's are the Academy Awards of the software world, and Amira's designation as a Codie Finalist validates the excellence of the application. Amira is the winner for Best Online Tutor in the 2020 Edtech Breakthrough Awards.

4. Amira is a 2020 Extreme Tech Challenge (XTC) Finalist. XTC is the world's largest startup competition focused on global challenges. Leading investors evaluated more than 2400 startups in 87 countries, selecting Amira as one of 4 finalists in the Education category.

"Amira is gaining increased recognition as the software helps thousands of students keep growing even when working at home," said Mark Angel, CEO of Amira Learning. "Amira is the perfect online solution for Reading Tutoring and is proven to mitigate the COVID gap."

Amira enables students to read appropriately challenging stories out loud, providing interactive tutoring as they stall, stumble and mispronounce. As the student reads, Amira uses AI to understand what's tripping up the young reader, and then delivers micro-interventions that best build the gapped reading skills. Amira is the product of more than 20 years of research and development, utilizing innovation created at and licensed from Carnegie Mellon's AI Lab and the University of Texas Health System. In peer-reviewed, independent research conducted by leading universities around the world, Amira has generated amazing growth in reading ability, equivalent to giving a student a certified human tutor.

SOURCE Amira Learning